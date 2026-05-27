Bee Gees Legend Forced to Confirm He’s Alive After Death Hoax

Donald Trump’s White House UFC spectacle is shaping up less like a sporting event and more like a celebrity-packed birthday bash. A new behind-the-scenes report from Time magazine revealed the guest list for the June 14 South Lawn fight card includes comedian Adam Sandler, filmmaker Guy Ritchie, retired NFL star Tom Brady, actor Jared Leto, action star Jason Statham, wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and TV host Mario Lopez. UFC boss Dana White said at least 1,200 of the roughly 4,300 seats will go to active-duty military personnel, while the remaining tickets will be split between the White House, UFC, and parent company TKO. The event will also spill onto the nearby Ellipse, where organizers expect up to 85,000 fans for a viewing party and performance by the Zac Brown Band. Despite the hype, White admitted the UFC expects to lose around $30 million staging the event. Even Joe Rogan called it a “gimmick.” Trump embraced the label. “Life is a gimmick,” he told Time. The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.
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- 1Celebrity Invites to White House’s Tacky UFC Event Revealed'LIFE IS A GIMMICK'The star-studded guest list for Trump’s White House UFC event includes comedians, action stars, athletes and MAGA-friendly personalities.
- 2Bee Gees Star Forced to Confirm He's Alive After Death HoaxSTAYIN' ALIVEThe iconic falsetto singer is alive and well, sources close to his family confirmed to TMZ.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds DREAMY DEALSThe viral earbuds are a game-changer for couples on different sleep schedules (and those with a snoring partner).
- 3‘Veep’ Creator to Write Sequel to Beloved Children’s FilmsA MARMALADE PIVOTThe creator behind the razor-sharp political satire is taking on the fourth film in an acclaimed franchise.
- 4‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Expecting Child With New Wife'VIDA'The couple secretly tied the knot earlier this year.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 5Grammy Winner, 43, Secretly Gets EngagedMUSIC TO HIS EARSThis comes just a year after his ex-girlfriend claimed on social media that the rapper broke up with her via text message.
- 6Star Defends Heated Meltdown Over Autograph-Seeking Fans‘HANDLED’In the viral clip, the 62-year-old is seen warning fans to stay back.
- 7What’s Really Going On With Trump’s Latest Doctor’s VisitFIT FOR OFFICE?The president’s third hospital visit in 13 months is raising alarming questions about his health.
- 8Delta Flight Lands After Shock Medical EmergencyCABIN CRISISJust minutes from its destination, the flight’s first officer lost consciousness.
Shop with ScoutedThis Thyroid Supplement May Support Energy and MetabolismTHYROID AND TRUEIf you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels.
- 9JPMorgan Chase Banker’s Sex Slave Lawsuit Suffers Major BlowSHOCK LOSSThe former banker was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
- 10‘90s Heartthrob Reveals Bleak Reality of Residual ChecksMAKES CENTSThe star reveals his most lucrative role.
Bee Gees Legend Forced to Confirm He’s Alive After Death Hoax
Bee Gees’ frontman Barry Gibb was forced to confirm he was still alive after an internet rumor of his death went viral. Family sources close to Gibb, 79, told TMZ that the disco legend was alive and well at his home near Miami after a “R.I.P. Barry Gibb” Facebook page garnered nearly a million likes on Sunday. Those who clicked on the page were greeted by a false report claiming that the falsetto singer had died earlier that day. Gibb is the latest victim of a bizarre internet trend that uses fake death rumors and “RIP” pages to generate social media attention and likes. Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Justin Bieber, Michael J. Fox, Morgan Freeman, and Jon Bon Jovi have also fallen victim to the fake death claims in recent years. The Daily Beast reached out to a rep for Gibb for comment. The musician founded the iconic Bee Gees group alongside his brothers, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The trio is well known for dancefloor hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” and “How Deep Is Your Love.” Barry is the only surviving member of the band after Maurice’s death in 2003 and Robin’s death in 2012.
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The Emmy-winning creator behind the political satire comedy series Veep is set to write the upcoming fourth film in the hit Paddington franchise, Variety reports. Armando Iannucci, the Scottish writer and director, will co-write Paddington 4 with his longtime collaborator Simon Blackwell, who also wrote for Veep and Iannucci’s British political sitcom The Thick of It. Dougal Wilson, who directed the franchise’s well-received third installment, Paddington in Peru, is in talks to come back for the next chapter, according to Variety. Following English author Michael Bond’s beloved red-hatted bear, the Paddington franchise has earned more than $800 million worldwide across its first three films, the first of which, Paddington, was released in 2014. Iannucci, 62, won two Emmys in 2015 for Veep, which starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a fictional U.S. Vice President and aired on HBO for seven seasons between 2012 and 2019. He also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for In the Loop, the film spinoff of The Thick of It. Along with In the Loop, Iannucci directed 2017’s The Death of Stalin and 2019’s The Personal History of David Copperfield.
Jesse Williams, 44, is expecting a baby with his new wife, Alejandra Onieva, 33. The couple, who secretly tied the knot earlier this year, were recently seen in L.A., with Onieva’s baby bump visible beneath a white crop top she wore, paired with an oversized jean jacket and matching pants. The Spanish actress revealed her pregnancy last week in an Instagram carousel featuring images of her baby bump alongside pictures from her travels. She captioned the post, “✨vida✨,” which translates to “life” in Spanish. Williams and Onieva met in 2025 while starring in the now-canceled Prime Video series Hotel Costiera. They married in a secret ceremony in early 2026 after first being seen publicly together in the fall of 2025. Williams, best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy, already shares two children with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. They split in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2020 after 13 years together.
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Lil Wayne is planning to tie the knot. The 43-year-old rapper reportedly proposed in secret to an unidentified woman in her 20s from Indiana, according to TMZ. The Daily Beast has reached out to Wayne’s representation. This comes just a year after his ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot claimed on social media that the Grammy winner broke up with her via text message on Mother’s Day and then proceeded to kick her and her 16-year-old daughter out of his home. “Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day, and I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a full mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes,” she said in a later video. This is Wayne’s fourth engagement. He was engaged to internet personality La’Tecia Thomas before they called off their engagement in 2020. He was also engaged to singer Nivea in the 2000s, with whom he shares a son. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Antonia “Toya” Johnson, with whom he also shares a daughter, before their divorce in 2006. Wayne also had a high-profile relationship with rapper Trina. He shares another son with Sarah Vivan and a son with actress Lauren London.
Russell Crowe, 62, has responded to backlash over his heated exchange with fans clamoring for his autograph. “One man, no security. Handled. What’s your problem?” he posted on X on Tuesday, a day after TMZ shared a video of his outburst. “Clickbait. Everybody got their autograph and selfie, the passage to the hotel was kept free for guests, and I still got to the airport on time,” he added. In the viral clip, the Oscar winner is seen warning fans to stay back and let him come to them. “Are you listening? Stay where you are, don’t f---ing push in on me. I’ll come to you. Give everyone space,” Crowe said while leaving his Paris hotel, where he was staying while attending the French Open. “As soon as somebody is a d---, I’m gone. We clear?” he snapped, before signing everyone’s autographs. He remained firm in his convictions while signing his autographs, however, replying with a gruff “no” when someone requested he sign as his Gladiator character Maximus in addition to his own name, before moving on to other fans.
Donald Trump headed back to Walter Reed Medical Center today for “routine annual dental and medical assessments,” which he said went “PERFECTLY,” because of course he did. And this would all sound ‘perfectly’ normal… if this weren’t his third hospital visit in just over a year. Trump turns 80 next month. He has visible bruising on his hands. He has repeatedly appeared to nod off at public events. (Chronic insomnia can increase the risk of dementia and cognitive decline in older people, Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist for former vice president Dick Cheney, told CNN.) And yet, every time questions about his health come up, the White House responds with a concerning lack of clarity. Back in November, Trump revealed he had undergone an MRI during a visit to Walter Reed. When White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the details, she said consultants agreed that Trump remains in ”optimal physical health.” But why did Trump’s doctors feel he needed the MRI in the first place? If the lack of transparency from the Biden administration about the president’s health was unacceptable, then we have to hold the Trump administration to the same standard. They aren’t even close—and that’s a worrying diagnosis too.
Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.
A short flight from Madison, Wisconsin, to Detroit, Michigan, took a frightening turn when a co-pilot “briefly lost consciousness,” according to reports by Delta Airlines. On Saturday, just minutes from its destination, the captain radioed air traffic control, saying, “Declaring a medical emergency, my first officer’s incapacitated.” After being cleared to land, the Delta Connection flight, operated by Endeavor Air, was met by paramedics at the gate. The first officer reportedly regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital for further care and examination. “Safety comes before all else at Delta. We commend the professionalism of the Endeavor Air crew and thank the first responders for their assistance,” a Delta Airlines spokesperson told People. The Daily Beast has reached out for further comment. Fortunately for the passengers, the emergency did not impact their travel itineraries, with flight logs showing the plane landed in Detroit 20 minutes early.
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The high-powered lawyer representing ex-JPMorgan Chase banker Chirayu Rana in his sex-slave case against executive Lorna Hajdini has stepped down. Daniel Kaiser filed a consent to be “discharged” on Tuesday, and according to court documents, Rana will now represent himself for the time being. Kaiser, known for representing various Epstein accusers, vehemently defended his client’s claims before suddenly vacating his role. The news comes as Rana, 34, was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon over his request to be referred to as “John Doe” for the remainder of the case. In his original April lawsuit, the former VP alleged that Hajdini, 37, drugged him and forced him into non-consensual sex by threatening his bonus. He claimed that Hajdini said she “owned” him and insulted him with racial slurs, allegedly saying: “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.” Hajdini has denied all of Rana’s allegations and, in response, has filed a defamation suit against Rana. JPMorgan Chasa has backed Hajdini throughout the proceedings, saying, “We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don’t believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit.”
‘90s star Andrew Keegan revealed how much money he still earns from his days as a teenage heartthrob. “I think it’s really funny because I’ll get different shows obviously, but I’ll get one cent checks and it costs like 40 cents to send,” Keegan said during an episode of The McBride Rewind. “One cent is not worth my time.” The 47-year-old says his most lucrative role was as Joey Donner in the 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, which starred Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles. “I think ’10 Things’ is the biggest residuals,” Keegan revealed, adding that his other TV roles also contribute significantly to his earnings. “There are still residuals that come from all those shows, like $10, $20, $50, $80, right?” he added. Keegan had various roles in the ‘90s, including 7th Heaven and Party of Five, as well as later appearances on CSI: New York and Related. Many TV stars have spoken openly about their residual checks, which have varied widely. Eve Plumb from The Brady Bunch revealed that, under different rules in the 1970s, she earned no residuals from her role as Jan Brady. On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, revealed that the cast of Friends reportedly makes a staggering $20 million a year from reruns.