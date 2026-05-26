JPMorgan Chase Banker’s Sex Slave Lawsuit Suffers Major Blow
The high-powered lawyer representing ex-JPMorgan Chase banker Chirayu Rana in his sex-slave case against executive Lorna Hajdini has stepped down. Daniel Kaiser filed a consent to be “discharged” on Tuesday, and according to court documents, Rana will now represent himself for the time being. Kaiser, known for representing various Epstein accusers, vehemently defended his client’s claims before suddenly vacating his role. The news comes as Rana, 34, was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon over his request to be referred to as “John Doe” for the remainder of the case. In his original April lawsuit, the former VP alleged that Hajdini, 37, drugged him and forced him into non-consensual sex by threatening his bonus. He claimed that Hajdini said she “owned” him and insulted him with racial slurs, allegedly saying: “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.” Hajdini has denied all of Rana’s allegations and, in response, has filed a defamation suit against Rana. JPMorgan Chasa has backed Hajdini throughout the proceedings, saying, “We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don’t believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit.”