Skydiver, 70, Dead After Horror Midair Collision
A skydiver has died after he collided with another skydiver mid-air. The horrific collision happened in Washington state on Sunday during a planned group skydiving session at Skydive West Plains. The other skydiver was injured in the incident, Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities identified the victim as Randy Hubbs, 70, of the Kennewick area in southeastern Washington. The second skydiver was identified as Nicole Klein, 52, of the Colville area. West Plains Skydiving told local media that both were experienced jumpers using their own equipment. The company said Hubbs had completed more than 800 jumps, while Klein had logged about 900. The two skydivers collided during their descent, after which Hubbs reportedly became incapacitated and lost control of his parachute canopy, according to the sheriff’s office. Witnesses said Hubbs drifted away from the designated landing area, appearing unresponsive with his head and arms down before disappearing beyond a hill. Authorities said a total of 11 people took part in the group jump. Officials also noted that weather conditions were not believed to be a factor in the incident. The incident is under investigation.