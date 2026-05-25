Bodybuilder Influencer Dead at 22
Authorities in Brazil are investigating the sudden death of rising bodybuilding star Gabriel Ganley after the 22-year-old influencer was found dead inside his apartment over the weekend. Ganley was discovered Saturday morning in São Paulo by a friend, according to CNN Brasil. Authorities found “no apparent signs of violence” at the scene, though the case has been classified as a “suspicious death—sudden death” pending further investigation, the outlet reports. The young athlete had built a massive online following by sharing workout routines, diet advice, and bodybuilding content across social media, amassing more than 2 million Instagram followers, 1 million TikTok fans, and nearly half a million YouTube subscribers. Ganley’s sponsor, supplement company Integralmédica, confirmed his death in an emotional tribute posted online. “Today, the pain speaks louder,” the company wrote. “We lost much more than a talented and dedicated athlete with a bright future ahead.” Ganley had reportedly been preparing for an upcoming July competition at Musclecontest Brazil.