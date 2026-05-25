7-Eleven Japan Founder Dies at 93

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s nepo baby is expecting a second child. Ireland Baldwin, 30, posted on Instagram to announce that she and her musician boyfriend, RAC—born André Allen Anjos—have another kid on the way. The video featured them adding an extra robe to their rack, a baby’s bottle to their cup collection, and replacing a bottle of white wine with a bottle of sleeping aid. It also revealed several images from an ultrasound scan, confirming that three-year-old Holland, who was born in May 2023, will no longer be an only child. In early May, the model expressed her joy at having her two dogs, Kota and London, be part of her family with Holland. “I never imagined that my two soul dogs—Kota, my husky and London, my GS—would ever get to meet a child of mine,” the Grudge Match actor wrote in the caption of a video showing Holland with the pooches. “I’ve had Kota and London since I was 18 and 20 years old. I can’t believe my little human gets to be loved by them.”
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- 1A-Lister's Nepo Baby Reveals She's Pregnant With Second KidBABY ON THE WAYShe had her first child with her musician boyfriend in 2023.
- 2Ten Passengers Injured After Wild Turbulence Hits FlightMID-AIR SHOCKPassengers described a sudden and violent drop that came without warning.
Partner updateAD BY QVCSave Big on These Summer Cookware Essentials From QVCHOT DEALSMake sure you’re ready for summer entertaining with these cookware picks from QVC.
- 3Trump’s $108M Jet Probed Over Embarrassing BlunderWELL-GROUNDEDThe president gifted the luxury aircraft to his wife after confiscating it from Kristi Noem.
- 4Dog Becomes Unexpected Suspect in Convenience Store ShootingPAW AND ORDERThe dog managed to discharge a shotgun, hitting a nearby woman in the arm.
Shop with ScoutedScore 45% Off Sex Toys for Couples During Adam & Eve’s SaleSTAY INAdam & Eve proves the best long weekend plans don’t require a reservation.
- 57-Eleven Japan Founder Dies at 93MOGUL GONEThe retail giant became the president of 7-Eleven Japan in 1978.
- 6Grim Discovery After U.S. Tourist Vanishes on VacationHIGHLANDS HORRORHe had been reported missing last week.
- 7Delta Flight Forced to Divert After Running Low on FuelRUNWAY RUNAWAYA disabled aircraft on the runway stopped the plane from landing.
- 8Huge Music Star Makes History With Chart-Topping AlbumsTHIRD TIME’S THE CHARMThe rapper scored the top three spots on the album charts.
Partner updateAD BY ComfrtThis Ultra-Soft Hoodie Feels Like Wearing a CloudSOFT SPOTFrom travel adventures to everyday use, Comfrt’s ultra-soft essentials (literally) have you covered.
- 9Tourists Flock to White House Day After Shootout IncidentBACK IN BUSINESSVisitors returned less than 24 hours after the mayhem.
- 10‘General Hospital’ Star Quits Show After Three YearsBOWING OUTThe actress received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role on the show.
Ten people have been injured after a flight bound for Hong Kong was hit by severe turbulence. Four passengers and six crew members were injured on the Cathay Pacific flight from Brisbane to Hong Kong. Eight people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The airline told 9 News that medical staff provided the “utmost level of care” and described the injuries as “minor.” Passengers described a sudden, violent drop without warning shortly after breakfast service began on Flight CX156. One traveler compared the experience to “falling through a drop tower” in an interview with the South China Morning Post. Businessman Nicholas Stevenson told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation the aircraft “just dropped” and he feared it was “going down.” He said the turbulence struck twice within seconds, throwing passengers who were not belted into the air. “There were phones flying, coffees smashed into the roof,” he said, adding that “people were screaming.” Stevenson said the pilot suggested the turbulence was likely caused by a fast-developing storm cell that was not clearly visible on radar, but the exact cause is still unknown.
A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks from QVC have got you covered.
Burgers, hot dogs, vegetables—the Elite Gourmet electric grill handles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too. Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.
No one likes warm beer. The Ninja FrostVault is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.
This cast iron saucepan and skillet will be working overtime this summer. The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.
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Transportation authorities have opened a probe into the customized $108 million jet that Donald Trump took from Kristi Noem and gave to the first lady, according to a new investigation by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft boasts a luxury boudoir, a shower-sauna, a bar, and a kitchen. After Trump fired Noem in March, the Department of Homeland Security transferred control of the plane from Daedalus Aviation to CSI Aviation. The circumstances of the change remain unclear, though Daedalus’ parent company, Salus Worldwide Solutions, is currently under scrutiny as part of a broader probe by the DHS inspector general and Congress into deals struck by Noem and her alleged lover and closest aide, Corey Lewandowski. Department officials ordered the jet flown last Tuesday from Louisiana to Maryland, but CSI failed to file the documentation required to enter the restricted airspace over Washington, D.C. The lapse, which wasn’t identified until the jet was already airborne, left DHS staff “seriously p---ed” as they scrambled to resolve the issue, which has now been referred to the Transportation Security Administration for further investigation.
Police officers responding to a shooting discovered the alleged trigger man was actually a backseat pup. Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department in Nebraska responded Saturday to reports that someone had been shot near a Short Stop convenience store, according to KNOP News. When officers arrived, they discovered damage to the passenger-side door of a truck that appeared to have been caused by a shotgun blast—not a BB gun as initially reported. Investigators say the truck’s driver had stopped at the convenience store with their dog riding in the backseat when the animal moved across the vehicle and accidentally triggered the loaded shotgun. The weapon discharged through the passenger-side door and struck a woman sitting at a nearby traffic light with her window rolled down. The woman was hit in her right arm and suffered injuries police described as non-life-threatening. She was later transported to Regional West Medical Center by a family member. The incident is currently under investigation by Scottsbluff police, who did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.
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Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.
Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, this game is designed to draw you two closer, one question, fantasy, or dare at a time. Every lap around the board raises the stakes a little more.
Like in golf or tennis, the best shots require the right angle. The Dame Pillow looks like an ordinary throw pillow, but it’s precisely angled for deeper penetration and enhanced stimulation of erogenous zones. Its firm foam core provides support and comfort in a wide range of positions.
The We-Vibe Jive 2 is a posable vibrator that bends to fit you or your partner’s body just right. The enlarged tip targets the G-Spot directly, offering 10 vibration intensities. Download the companion app for hands-free fun in and outside the bedroom.
7-Eleven Japan Founder Dies at 93
Toshifumi Suzuki, the businessman credited with building 7-Eleven Japan into a global convenience-store empire, has died at 93. Parent company Seven & i Holdings announced Monday that Suzuki died of heart failure on May 18. Born in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, Suzuki began his career at Tokyo Shuppan Hanbai Co., Ltd., which later became TOHAN Corporation, before helping launch 7-Eleven Japan in the 1970s. He became president and representative director of Seven-Eleven Japan in 1978 before eventually rising to chairman and CEO in 2003. Suzuki later served as honorary adviser for Seven & i Holdings beginning in 2016 and senior adviser for TOHAN Corporation in 2023. For his contributions to business and philanthropy, Suzuki received Japan’s Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon in 1993 and 2011, an honor recognizing individuals who make significant financial contributions to the public good. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the support and goodwill he received throughout his life and career,” the company wrote in its tribute. A private funeral service for close family members was held, with Suzuki’s eldest son, Takafumi Suzuki, serving as chief mourner. A memorial honoring Suzuki’s life and legacy will be held at a later date.
An American tourist has been found dead after being reported missing in the Scottish Highlands. The remains of Timothy Rosser, 60, were found on Sunday on Aonach Eagach ridge, having been reported missing earlier in the week, the Daily Mail reports. Police said he was last seen leaving Edinburgh in a hire car, which was then spotted in Glencoe on Tuesday. He was found by the Inverness coastguard search and rescue helicopter and is thought to have suffered a major fall. “Formal identification has yet to take place; however, the family of Timothy Rosser, 60, who had been reported missing from the area, has been informed,” Police Scotland said in a statement, adding that the death is not suspicious. “He had taken a significant fall. He was at about 600-700 meters where the body was discovered,’ said Glencoe Mountain Rescue’s Brian Bathurst. “It is steep terrain there and he was on the south side of the ridge. It is a long way down from there and people are unlikely to survive such a fall. He is likely to have been there for a few days. The terrain is complex and not easy to search and spot somebody. There are lots of nooks and crannies.”
A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert after running low on fuel, prompting an unscheduled landing at an alternative airport. The flight, which was carrying 178 passengers and six crew, was forced to divert from Albuquerque to Farmington on Friday after a disabled aircraft on the runway blocked its landing. The plane circled the airport briefly but was rerouted due to limited fuel and landed at Four Corners Regional Airport instead. Passengers spent several hours in Farmington before being bussed back to Albuquerque, where the flight later returned without passengers that night. Albuquerque International Sunport spokesperson Diana Lopez told ABC7, “On May 22, 2026, at approximately 4 p.m., a GA aircraft experienced a mechanical issue after landing at the Sunport on Runway 8-26. The aircraft landed safely, and the runway was temporarily closed (approximately 15 minutes) while the aircraft was removed from the runway safety area. During that time, one inbound Delta flight diverted to Farmington.”
Drake is the first artist ever to hold the top three positions on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Iceman is at number one, selling 463,000 equivalent album units, while Habibti is in second with 114,000 units, and Maid of Honour is third with 110,000 units. Iceman marks his 15th chart-topper, tying him with Taylor Swift for the most number ones among solo acts, second only to the Beatles, who have 19 number ones. Iceman had the second-largest sales week of the year, behind BTS’s comeback album Arirang, which sold 641,000 units. Drake had been teasing the release of Iceman since the summer of 2025, livestreaming the songs “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” last July. The addition of the two extra albums was unexpected and was only announced via the album covers during a final livestream prior to Iceman’s release. Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide fell from first to fourth after Drake’s three releases.
When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness, Comfrt raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud.
Comfrt is a premium attire brand that is out to create the most comfortable hoodie ever made. Each of its pieces is crafted from an ultra-soft, slightly weighted combed cotton designed to keep you cozy, calm, and grounded. For everyday use, the original Comfrt hoodie is a clean, elevated option with a slightly oversized, unisex fit that looks genuinely good on anyone. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.
The right hoodie can elevate any travel experience, and Comfrt’s Airplane Mode design rises to the occasion. With a built-in eye mask and eight pockets, this travel-ready essential is made for airports, road trips, or wherever else your wanderlust takes you.
Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too. The brand’s flagship Dreamer Blanket extends its signature cloud-soft feel at home to help you relax in total comfort.
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Tourists have returned to the White House, one day after a man approached a security checkpoint on Saturday evening and began firing at officers. The suspect in the shooting, Nasire Best, a 21-year-old Maryland man, had been barred from returning to the White House after a previous arrest for entering a restricted area, according to The New York Times. He was shot by the Secret Service and died in hospital. Reuters interviewed tourists on Sunday who were still visiting White House, despite the alarming events of the previous evening. “Apart from the shooting, yes, it feels nice, it feels calm, like nothing happened yesterday,” one man told the outlet. “Everything is as normal, as it is expected.” A family who were visiting the U.S. for the first time said, “We wanted to start with seeing the White House because it’s so epic and an amazing place.” A shattered window with a bullet hole was visible at The People’s House: A White House Experience museum. Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement on Sunday that his officers saved lives with their “decisive response.” A bystander struck by gunfire during the incident remained in serious but stable condition Sunday.
Kate Mansi is departing General Hospital after a three-year run on the soap opera. Mansi, who has portrayed Kristina Corinthos Davis since joining the show in 2023, opted not to renew her contract, telling soap journalist Stephanie Sloane that she was pursuing other projects. “I’ve made the very difficult decision to leave General Hospital,” Mansi, 38, said. “I have a few new projects that require my full attention, and with my husband currently producing a series filming primarily abroad, I needed the flexibility to travel while continuing to develop and work in Los Angeles.” Mansi is married to producer Matt McInnis. She added, “It’s been such a meaningful and unforgettable ride. I’ve loved being a fiery Corinthos-Davis girl in such a phenomenal family.” For her portrayal of Kristina, a role previously played by Lexie Answorth, Mansi received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2025. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini told Sloan, “We love Kate and support her decision to leave. The door is always open, and we appreciate all that she added to the show these past three years.”