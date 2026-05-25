Grim Discovery After U.S. Tourist Vanishes on Vacation

Transportation authorities have opened a probe into the customized $108 million jet that Donald Trump took from Kristi Noem and gave to the first lady, according to a new investigation by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft boasts a luxury boudoir, a shower-sauna, a bar, and a kitchen. After Trump fired Noem in March, the Department of Homeland Security transferred control of the plane from Daedalus Aviation to CSI Aviation. The circumstances of the change remain unclear, though Daedalus’ parent company, Salus Worldwide Solutions, is currently under scrutiny as part of a broader probe by the DHS inspector general and Congress into deals struck by Noem and her alleged lover and closest aide, Corey Lewandowski. Department officials ordered the jet flown last Tuesday from Louisiana to Maryland, but CSI failed to file the documentation required to enter the restricted airspace over Washington, D.C. The lapse, which wasn’t identified until the jet was already airborne, left DHS staff “seriously p---ed” as they scrambled to resolve the issue, which has now been referred to the Transportation Security Administration for further investigation.
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- 1Trump’s $108M Jet Probed Over Embarrassing BlunderWELL-GROUNDEDThe president gifted the luxury aircraft to his wife after confiscating it from Kristi Noem.
- 2Grim Discovery After U.S. Tourist Vanishes on VacationHIGHLANDS HORRORHe had been reported missing last week.
Partner updateAD BY QVCSave Big on These Summer Cookware Essentials From QVCHOT DEALSMake sure you’re ready for summer entertaining with these cookware picks from QVC.
- 3Delta Flight Forced to Divert After Running Low on FuelRUNWAY RUNAWAYA disabled aircraft on the runway stopped the plane from landing.
- 4Huge Music Star Makes History With Chart-Topping AlbumsTHIRD TIME’S THE CHARMThe rapper scored the top three spots on the album charts.
Shop with ScoutedScore 45% Off Sex Toys for Couples During Adam & Eve’s SaleSTAY INAdam & Eve proves the best long weekend plans don’t require a reservation.
- 5Tourists Flock to White House Day After Shootout IncidentBACK IN BUSINESSVisitors returned less than 24 hours after the mayhem.
- 6‘General Hospital’ Star Quits Show After Three YearsBOWING OUTThe actress received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role on the show.
- 7Rory Culkin Welcomes First Child With GirlfriendNEW ROLEThe actor is officially a dad.
- 8'Real Housewives' Star Reveals Graphic New Health ScareTMIThe ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum is no stranger to health issues.
Partner updateAD BY ComfrtThis Ultra-Soft Hoodie Feels Like Wearing a CloudSOFT SPOTFrom travel adventures to everyday use, Comfrt’s ultra-soft essentials (literally) have you covered.
- 9CDC Announces Enhanced Screenings at Busiest U.S. AirportSAFETY MEASURESThe WHO declared the Ebola outbreak an international public health emergency on May 17.
- 10Pop Star Reveals Secret Birth of First BabySURPRISE!The ‘Love Machine’ singer said her baby girl was born “a couple of weeks ago.”
Grim Discovery After U.S. Tourist Vanishes on Vacation
An American tourist has been found dead after being reported missing in the Scottish Highlands. The remains of Timothy Rosser, 60, were found on Sunday on Aonach Eagach ridge, having been reported missing earlier in the week, the Daily Mail reports. Police said he was last seen leaving Edinburgh in a hire car, which was then spotted in Glencoe on Tuesday. He was found by the Inverness coastguard search and rescue helicopter and is thought to have suffered a major fall. “Formal identification has yet to take place; however, the family of Timothy Rosser, 60, who had been reported missing from the area, has been informed,” Police Scotland said in a statement, adding that the death is not suspicious. “He had taken a significant fall. He was at about 600-700 meters where the body was discovered,’ said Glencoe Mountain Rescue’s Brian Bathurst. “It is steep terrain there and he was on the south side of the ridge. It is a long way down from there and people are unlikely to survive such a fall. He is likely to have been there for a few days. The terrain is complex and not easy to search and spot somebody. There are lots of nooks and crannies.”
A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks from QVC have got you covered.
Burgers, hot dogs, vegetables—the Elite Gourmet electric grill handles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too. Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.
No one likes warm beer. The Ninja FrostVault is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.
This cast iron saucepan and skillet will be working overtime this summer. The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.
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A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert after running low on fuel, prompting an unscheduled landing at an alternative airport. The flight, which was carrying 178 passengers and six crew, was forced to divert from Albuquerque to Farmington on Friday after a disabled aircraft on the runway blocked its landing. The plane circled the airport briefly but was rerouted due to limited fuel and landed at Four Corners Regional Airport instead. Passengers spent several hours in Farmington before being bussed back to Albuquerque, where the flight later returned without passengers that night. Albuquerque International Sunport spokesperson Diana Lopez told ABC7, “On May 22, 2026, at approximately 4 p.m., a GA aircraft experienced a mechanical issue after landing at the Sunport on Runway 8-26. The aircraft landed safely, and the runway was temporarily closed (approximately 15 minutes) while the aircraft was removed from the runway safety area. During that time, one inbound Delta flight diverted to Farmington.”
Drake is the first artist ever to hold the top three positions on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Iceman is at number one, selling 463,000 equivalent album units, while Habibti is in second with 114,000 units, and Maid of Honour is third with 110,000 units. Iceman marks his 15th chart-topper, tying him with Taylor Swift for the most number ones among solo acts, second only to the Beatles, who have 19 number ones. Iceman had the second-largest sales week of the year, behind BTS’s comeback album Arirang, which sold 641,000 units. Drake had been teasing the release of Iceman since the summer of 2025, livestreaming the songs “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” last July. The addition of the two extra albums was unexpected and was only announced via the album covers during a final livestream prior to Iceman’s release. Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide fell from first to fourth after Drake’s three releases.
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Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.
Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, this game is designed to draw you two closer, one question, fantasy, or dare at a time. Every lap around the board raises the stakes a little more.
Like in golf or tennis, the best shots require the right angle. The Dame Pillow looks like an ordinary throw pillow, but it’s precisely angled for deeper penetration and enhanced stimulation of erogenous zones. Its firm foam core provides support and comfort in a wide range of positions.
The We-Vibe Jive 2 is a posable vibrator that bends to fit you or your partner’s body just right. The enlarged tip targets the G-Spot directly, offering 10 vibration intensities. Download the companion app for hands-free fun in and outside the bedroom.
Tourists have returned to the White House, one day after a man approached a security checkpoint on Saturday evening and began firing at officers. The suspect in the shooting, Nasire Best, a 21-year-old Maryland man, had been barred from returning to the White House after a previous arrest for entering a restricted area, according to The New York Times. He was shot by the Secret Service and died in hospital. Reuters interviewed tourists on Sunday who were still visiting White House, despite the alarming events of the previous evening. “Apart from the shooting, yes, it feels nice, it feels calm, like nothing happened yesterday,” one man told the outlet. “Everything is as normal, as it is expected.” A family who were visiting the U.S. for the first time said, “We wanted to start with seeing the White House because it’s so epic and an amazing place.” A shattered window with a bullet hole was visible at The People’s House: A White House Experience museum. Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement on Sunday that his officers saved lives with their “decisive response.” A bystander struck by gunfire during the incident remained in serious but stable condition Sunday.
Kate Mansi is departing General Hospital after a three-year run on the soap opera. Mansi, who has portrayed Kristina Corinthos Davis since joining the show in 2023, opted not to renew her contract, telling soap journalist Stephanie Sloane that she was pursuing other projects. “I’ve made the very difficult decision to leave General Hospital,” Mansi, 38, said. “I have a few new projects that require my full attention, and with my husband currently producing a series filming primarily abroad, I needed the flexibility to travel while continuing to develop and work in Los Angeles.” Mansi is married to producer Matt McInnis. She added, “It’s been such a meaningful and unforgettable ride. I’ve loved being a fiery Corinthos-Davis girl in such a phenomenal family.” For her portrayal of Kristina, a role previously played by Lexie Answorth, Mansi received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2025. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini told Sloan, “We love Kate and support her decision to leave. The door is always open, and we appreciate all that she added to the show these past three years.”
Rory Culkin, the youngest of the Culkin siblings, has welcomed his first child with his cinematographer girlfriend, Kate Arizmendi. In an Instagram story, Arizmendi, 38, shared a photo of their newborn while revealing the baby’s name. “Havoc Moon born 5/23 at 9:51,” she wrote, adding, “we’re so in love w you.” Arizmendi and Culkin, 36, have been together since 2023, and they announced they were expecting in January. In another post, Arizmendi shared a tender snapshot of her newborn daughter peering curiously into the camera. “15 mins after pushing her out and so alert and excited about life already,” she wrote. “Also hello girl baby Rory.” Arizmendi is known for her work on films and TV series, including Succession, which stars Culkin’s brother Kieran Culkin. Kieran, 43, shares three children with his wife Jazz Charton, while the third Culkin brother in the public eye, Macaulay, 45, is a father of two with his wife Brenda Song.
Reality TV star Brandi Glanville took oversharing to the next level when she revealed on her podcast Brandi Unfiltered that she thinks she has sexually transmitted ringworm in her throat. Ringworm is a fungal infection of the hair, skin or nails that spreads through skin-to-skin contact, including, potentially, sexual contact. Glanville asked her guest, retired pornographic film star Lisa Ann, if she had ever heard of sexually transmitted ringworm and then followed up with: “I feel like I have it… in my throat.” Ann replied that not a lot of people know what to look for, and claimed that in the adult film industry, “we had to train our makeup artists” to check performers’ bodies for signs. Glanville revealed she thinks she got it from dating “somebody in that industry.” Glanville has a history of unique health issues. Her face was paralyzed following complications from a leaking breast implant, and earlier this year she got a garlic clove stuck in her ear. She had inserted it in a bid to help with congestion from a cold.
When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness, Comfrt raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud.
Comfrt is a premium attire brand that is out to create the most comfortable hoodie ever made. Each of its pieces is crafted from an ultra-soft, slightly weighted combed cotton designed to keep you cozy, calm, and grounded. For everyday use, the original Comfrt hoodie is a clean, elevated option with a slightly oversized, unisex fit that looks genuinely good on anyone. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.
The right hoodie can elevate any travel experience, and Comfrt’s Airplane Mode design rises to the occasion. With a built-in eye mask and eight pockets, this travel-ready essential is made for airports, road trips, or wherever else your wanderlust takes you.
Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too. The brand’s flagship Dreamer Blanket extends its signature cloud-soft feel at home to help you relax in total comfort.
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Some travelers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will now be subject to enhanced Ebola screening measures. In a Saturday press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that travelers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan will be required to undergo additional screenings for the disease. As of May 24, there have been 83 confirmed cases of Ebola and nine deaths in the DRC. An estimated 176 people are suspected to have died from the Bundibugyo strain of the disease, with 750 suspected cases in the DRC and a handful of confirmed cases in Uganda. Before the CDC’s announcement, all flights carrying passengers from the listed countries were diverted to Washington’s Dulles International Airport, the sole designated landing site for further screening. The CDC says this step is just one part of their plan to prevent the spread of the disease to the United States, which also includes overseas exit screening, airline illness reporting, and post-arrival public health monitoring. The Trump administration has already banned non-citizens who have traveled to the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan in the past few weeks from entering the country.
Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has given birth to her first child. “Our beautiful baby girl is here. We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head,” Roberts, 40, announced on Instagram. “She arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks weighing 6.5lbs and is thriving. It’s heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she’s ours.” Roberts is engaged to Mitch Hahn, a businessman and semi-professional soccer player, who she has been dating since 2022. They got engaged in 2024. The couple first announced the pregnancy in a Christmas post last year. “Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring,” she said. The ‘Love Machine’ singer revealed that she had undergone surgery at 22 weeks to prevent the baby from coming too early. The couple has not shared the baby’s name.