‘General Hospital’ Star Quits Show After Three Years
Kate Mansi is departing General Hospital after a three-year run on the soap opera. Mansi, who has portrayed Kristina Corinthos Davis since joining the show in 2023, opted not to renew her contract, telling soap journalist Stephanie Sloane that she was pursuing other projects. “I’ve made the very difficult decision to leave General Hospital,” Mansi, 38, said. “I have a few new projects that require my full attention, and with my husband currently producing a series filming primarily abroad, I needed the flexibility to travel while continuing to develop and work in Los Angeles.” Mansi is married to producer Matt McInnis. She added, “It’s been such a meaningful and unforgettable ride. I’ve loved being a fiery Corinthos-Davis girl in such a phenomenal family.” For her portrayal of Kristina, a role previously played by Lexie Answorth, Mansi received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2025. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini told Sloan, “We love Kate and support her decision to leave. The door is always open, and we appreciate all that she added to the show these past three years.”