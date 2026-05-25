Tourists Flock to White House One Day After Shootout Incident
Tourists have returned to the White House, one day after a man approached a security checkpoint on Saturday evening and began firing at officers. The suspect in the shooting, Nasire Best, a 21-year-old Maryland man, had been barred from returning to the White House after a previous arrest for entering a restricted area, according to The New York Times. He was shot by the Secret Service and died in hospital. Reuters interviewed tourists on Sunday who were still visiting White House, despite the alarming events of the previous evening. “Apart from the shooting, yes, it feels nice, it feels calm, like nothing happened yesterday,” one man told the outlet. “Everything is as normal, as it is expected.” A family who were visiting the U.S. for the first time said, “We wanted to start with seeing the White House because it’s so epic and an amazing place.” A shattered window with a bullet hole was visible at The People’s House: A White House Experience museum. Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement on Sunday that his officers saved lives with their “decisive response.” A bystander struck by gunfire during the incident remained in serious but stable condition Sunday.