Rory Culkin Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend
Rory Culkin, the youngest of the Culkin siblings, has welcomed his first child with his cinematographer girlfriend, Kate Arizmendi. In an Instagram story, Arizmendi, 38, shared a photo of their newborn while revealing the baby’s name. “Havoc Moon born 5/23 at 9:51,” she wrote, adding, “we’re so in love w you.” Arizmendi and Culkin, 36, have been together since 2023, and they announced they were expecting in January. In another post, Arizmendi shared a tender snapshot of her newborn daughter peering curiously into the camera. “15 mins after pushing her out and so alert and excited about life already,” she wrote. “Also hello girl baby Rory.” Arizmendi is known for her work on films and TV series, including Succession, which stars Culkin’s brother Kieran Culkin. Kieran, 43, shares three children with his wife Jazz Charton, while the third Culkin brother in the public eye, Macaulay, 45, is a father of two with his wife Brenda Song.