ESPN Host Welcomes Baby After Wife’s ‘High Risk’ Pregnancy
Pat McAfee is celebrating the birth of his son after what he described as a terrifying “high risk” delivery for his wife, Samantha McAfee. The ESPN host revealed Monday that Samantha developed severe pre-eclampsia during her pregnancy, forcing doctors to perform an emergency C-section Friday night. McAfee, 39, shared the emotional update in a lengthy post on X, explaining that the baby spent 36 hours in the NICU after arriving four weeks early. The newborn was placed on a CPAP machine and a feeding tube while doctors monitored his lungs and oxygen levels. The couple named their “6 lb 6 oz screaming young legend” Midas Robert McAfee—a name McAfee said he had dreamed about since high school after learning about Greek mythology in class. “The name is perfect for the boy that Sam and I would like to raise,” McAfee wrote, “he will work his ass off to help his community achieve their own form of gold.” McAfee shared the baby had improved enough to leave intensive care and stay in the family’s room, prompting what he called a “FULL CELEBRATION” before the family eventually heads home this week to introduce Midas to his 3-year-old sister, Mackenzie.