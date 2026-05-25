ESPN Host Welcomes Baby After Wife’s ‘High Risk’ Pregnancy

A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks from QVC have got you covered.

Elite Gourmet 14" Electric Indoor Grill Price reflects 21% discount Shop Now QVC $ 40

Burgers, hot dogs, vegetables—the Elite Gourmet electric grill handles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too. Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.

Ninja FrostVault 30-qt Wheeled Cooler Price reflects 17% discount Shop Now QVC $ 230

No one likes warm beer. The Ninja FrostVault is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Saucepan & Skillet Price reflects 33% discount Shop Now QVC $ 300

This cast iron saucepan and skillet will be working overtime this summer. The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.

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