Celebrity Brothers’ Family-Inspired Vegas Restaurant Set to Close
The Jonas Brothers’ family-inspired restaurant is closing its Las Vegas location after four years. Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is co-owned by the parents of the musical trio, and was inspired by their late great-grandmother. It serves family recipes passed down through generations. Nellie’s will close after service on May 25, according to MGM Resorts, with no plans to immediately fill the space. In a statement, a spokesperson for the restaurant told People they will still retain their foundation location in Belmont, NC, the hometown of Kevin Jonas Sr. “As our lease approached its expiration, we made a strategic decision about where to focus our long-term efforts,” spokesperson Manolis Alpogianis said. Nellie’s offers “comfort food, hospitality, and Southern charm” with menu items including fried green tomatoes, fried catfish, chicken and waffles, and a Southern-style fried chicken dinner and freshly baked biscuits. The Las Vegas location, in the MGM Grand, opened in June 2022, while the trio was performing a residency in the city at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. Their parents and fourth brother, Franklin, attended the restaurant’s opening, which also features Jonas Brothers memorabilia on display. The trio is currently on their Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which ends in Canada in August.