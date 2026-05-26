Miracle Caught on Video as Paraglider Survives Getting Hit by Plane

Health authorities may have just recorded Europe’s first cases of the current Ebola virus outbreak, in two humanitarian workers who returned to Italy from Uganda. The cases have not yet been confirmed, but the individuals appear to have developed symptoms, including high fever and nausea, that are consistent with the disease. Ebola can also cause horror-film symptoms such as bleeding from the eyes. There have been around 1,000 suspected cases and more than 230 reported deaths in Uganda and neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. The strain responsible for the current outbreak is the Bundibugyo variant. It carries an estimated fatality rate of 25 percent to 40 percent, which is lower than other major strains, such as the Zaire and Sudan variants, which have mortality rates of up to 90 percent. But unlike the Zaire and Sudan strains, there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo variant, which has spread rapidly across affected regions in Africa. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus Has Spread to Another ContinentVIRAL SPREADHealth authorities are working frantically to contain the alarming spread of the horrifying Ebola virus.
- 2Miracle Video Shows Paraglider Survive Getting Hit by PlaneSKY-HIGH HORRORA birthday paragliding trip over the Austrian Alps turned into a near-fatal freefall.
Partner updateAD BY QVCSave Big on These Summer Cookware Essentials From QVCHOT DEALSMake sure you’re ready for summer entertaining with these cookware picks from QVC.
- 3Jazz Legend Dies at 95SAX SAYONARASonny Rollins, the tenor saxophonist who dueled with John Coltrane and wrote the jazz standard ‘St. Thomas,’ died at home.
- 4Several Killed After School Bus Hit by TrainSENSELESS HORRORAt least two children from a special needs school are among the dead.
Shop with ScoutedScore 45% Off Sex Toys for Couples During Adam & Eve’s SaleSTAY INAdam & Eve proves the best long weekend plans don’t require a reservation.
- 5Celebrity Brothers’ Family-Inspired Restaurant Set to CloseLAST ORDERSNellie’s Southern Kitchen opened in Vegas four years ago.
- 6Bodybuilder Influencer Dead at 22MUSCLE MYSTERYGabriel Ganley was found dead in his apartment in a scene that has been classified as “suspicious.”
- 7Tiger Woods Breaks Social Media Silence to Honor DadIN MEMORIUMWoods had not posted online since going to rehab.
- 8ESPN Host Welcomes Baby After Wife’s ‘High Risk’ PregnancyGOLDEN TOUCHThe ESPN host penned an emotional birth announcement on X.
Partner updateAD BY ComfrtThis Ultra-Soft Hoodie Feels Like Wearing a CloudSOFT SPOTFrom travel adventures to everyday use, Comfrt’s ultra-soft essentials (literally) have you covered.
- 9Ten Passengers Injured After Wild Turbulence Hits FlightMID-AIR SHOCKPassengers described a sudden and violent drop that came without warning.
- 10A-Lister's Nepo Baby Reveals She's Pregnant With Second KidBABY ON THE WAYShe had her first child with her musician boyfriend in 2023.
Miracle Caught on Video as Paraglider Survives Getting Hit by Plane
A paraglider somehow walked away after a sightseeing plane smashed through her canopy thousands of feet above the Austrian Alps. The collision sent her spiraling toward the ground, and the nightmare was caught on video. The 44-year-old woman, identified only as Sabrina, had been gliding over Salzburg when a Cessna 172 suddenly roared past “just inches” above her head and ripped through her parachute canopy. Footage she later posted online showed the aircraft slicing through the fabric before she plunged downward, trying to deploy her emergency chute. “The day when, as a paraglider, a Cessna 172 pulls you out of the sky,” Sabrina wrote on social media. “I still can’t really believe that I am sitting here typing this and that, apart from a few nasty bruises and overall contusions, nothing really happened.” Police said the pilot, a 28-year-old man from the Austrian Alps region of Tyrol, told investigators he “was unable to swerve in time.” Authorities said Sabrina managed to trigger her reserve parachute and land safely on a forest road after the collision. She was later airlifted by police helicopter. The pilot landed safely after the crash. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks from QVC have got you covered.
Burgers, hot dogs, vegetables—the Elite Gourmet electric grill handles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too. Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.
No one likes warm beer. The Ninja FrostVault is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.
This cast iron saucepan and skillet will be working overtime this summer. The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Sonny Rollins, the tenor saxophonist known as the “Saxophone Colossus,” has died at the age of 95. Rollins died at his home in Woodstock, New York, on Monday, a spokesperson told the Associated Press, citing no specific cause, but revealing he had been housebound due to physical ailments for the past few years. Born in Harlem in 1930, Rollins sharpened his craft in his late teens before bebop icons Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, and Miles Davis took him under their wing. He composed standards, including “St. Thomas,” “Oleo,” and “Doxy,” and dueled with John Coltrane on 1956’s “Tenor Madness.” The accolades piled up. He won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, the Kennedy Center Honors, and a National Medal of Arts, which President Barack Obama presented at a White House ceremony in 2011. He even guested on the Rolling Stones’ 1981 track “Waiting on a Friend.” Reflecting on mortality, Rollins said in 2009, as reported by Variety, “I think when the creative person ends, he continues in the next existence.”
A train has hit a bus from a special needs school, killing at least four people on board—including two children. Nine people were thought to have been on the bus, at least seven of them children of high school age, at the time the crash took place Tuesday morning in Flanders, a northern region of Belgium. “With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train,” Bernard Quintin, the Belgian interior minister, posted on X. “My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones.” The collision took place at a crossing, where a spokesperson for Infrabel, the rail network operator, described the impact as “extremely violent.” Another spokesperson claimed the “barriers were down and the traffic lights were red” when the crash occurred. “We do not know how the accident could have happened,” they went on. “The train was already braking. The train driver did apply the emergency brake, but was unable to avoid a collision.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.
Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, this game is designed to draw you two closer, one question, fantasy, or dare at a time. Every lap around the board raises the stakes a little more.
Like in golf or tennis, the best shots require the right angle. The Dame Pillow looks like an ordinary throw pillow, but it’s precisely angled for deeper penetration and enhanced stimulation of erogenous zones. Its firm foam core provides support and comfort in a wide range of positions.
The We-Vibe Jive 2 is a posable vibrator that bends to fit you or your partner’s body just right. The enlarged tip targets the G-Spot directly, offering 10 vibration intensities. Download the companion app for hands-free fun in and outside the bedroom.
The Jonas Brothers’ family-inspired restaurant is closing its Las Vegas location after four years. Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is co-owned by the parents of the musical trio, and was inspired by their late great-grandmother. It serves family recipes passed down through generations. Nellie’s will close after service on May 25, according to MGM Resorts, with no plans to immediately fill the space. In a statement, a spokesperson for the restaurant told People they will still retain their foundation location in Belmont, NC, the hometown of Kevin Jonas Sr. “As our lease approached its expiration, we made a strategic decision about where to focus our long-term efforts,” spokesperson Manolis Alpogianis said. Nellie’s offers “comfort food, hospitality, and Southern charm” with menu items including fried green tomatoes, fried catfish, chicken and waffles, and a Southern-style fried chicken dinner and freshly baked biscuits. The Las Vegas location, in the MGM Grand, opened in June 2022, while the trio was performing a residency in the city at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. Their parents and fourth brother, Franklin, attended the restaurant’s opening, which also features Jonas Brothers memorabilia on display. The trio is currently on their Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which ends in Canada in August.
Authorities in Brazil are investigating the sudden death of rising bodybuilding star Gabriel Ganley after the 22-year-old influencer was found dead inside his apartment over the weekend. Ganley was discovered Saturday morning in São Paulo by a friend, according to CNN Brasil. Authorities found “no apparent signs of violence” at the scene, though the case has been classified as a “suspicious death—sudden death” pending further investigation, the outlet reports. The young athlete had built a massive online following by sharing workout routines, diet advice, and bodybuilding content across social media, amassing more than 2 million Instagram followers, 1 million TikTok fans, and nearly half a million YouTube subscribers. Ganley’s sponsor, supplement company Integralmédica, confirmed his death in an emotional tribute posted online. “Today, the pain speaks louder,” the company wrote. “We lost much more than a talented and dedicated athlete with a bright future ahead.” Ganley had reportedly been preparing for an upcoming July competition at Musclecontest Brazil.
Golf legend Tiger Woods, 50, returned to social media to commemorate his late father, Earl, with a post on Memorial Day. “My father was a Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service,” Woods wrote on X. “To all those like my father, we all say thank you for your sacrifices. Without them we wouldn’t have the greatest country on Earth.” Earl Woods retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. He died in 2006 at age 74. The memorial post was Woods’ first post online since announcing he was stepping away from the golf world to focus on a “lasting recovery” after being involved in a rollover crash and his subsequent DUI in Florida in March. Earlier this week, Woods returned to Switzerland to reportedly resume his rehab treatment. He had come back to the U.S. this week as his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of newly remarried Donald Trump Jr., announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Pat McAfee is celebrating the birth of his son after what he described as a terrifying “high risk” delivery for his wife, Samantha McAfee. The ESPN host revealed Monday that Samantha developed severe pre-eclampsia during her pregnancy, forcing doctors to perform an emergency C-section Friday night. McAfee, 39, shared the emotional update in a lengthy post on X, explaining that the baby spent 36 hours in the NICU after arriving four weeks early. The newborn was placed on a CPAP machine and a feeding tube while doctors monitored his lungs and oxygen levels. The couple named their “6 lb 6 oz screaming young legend” Midas Robert McAfee—a name McAfee said he had dreamed about since high school after learning about Greek mythology in class. “The name is perfect for the boy that Sam and I would like to raise,” McAfee wrote, “he will work his ass off to help his community achieve their own form of gold.” McAfee shared the baby had improved enough to leave intensive care and stay in the family’s room, prompting what he called a “FULL CELEBRATION” before the family eventually heads home this week to introduce Midas to his 3-year-old sister, Mackenzie.
When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness, Comfrt raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud.
Comfrt is a premium attire brand that is out to create the most comfortable hoodie ever made. Each of its pieces is crafted from an ultra-soft, slightly weighted combed cotton designed to keep you cozy, calm, and grounded. For everyday use, the original Comfrt hoodie is a clean, elevated option with a slightly oversized, unisex fit that looks genuinely good on anyone. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.
The right hoodie can elevate any travel experience, and Comfrt’s Airplane Mode design rises to the occasion. With a built-in eye mask and eight pockets, this travel-ready essential is made for airports, road trips, or wherever else your wanderlust takes you.
Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too. The brand’s flagship Dreamer Blanket extends its signature cloud-soft feel at home to help you relax in total comfort.
For a limited time, Comfrt is offering up to 70% off sitewide, so there’s no better time to find your new favorite—your fully-rested future self will thank you.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Ten people have been injured after a flight bound for Hong Kong was hit by severe turbulence. Four passengers and six crew members were injured on the Cathay Pacific flight from Brisbane to Hong Kong. Eight people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The airline told 9 News that medical staff provided the “utmost level of care” and described the injuries as “minor.” Passengers described a sudden, violent drop without warning shortly after breakfast service began on Flight CX156. One traveler compared the experience to “falling through a drop tower” in an interview with the South China Morning Post. Businessman Nicholas Stevenson told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation the aircraft “just dropped” and he feared it was “going down.” He said the turbulence struck twice within seconds, throwing passengers who were not belted into the air. “There were phones flying, coffees smashed into the roof,” he said, adding that “people were screaming.” Stevenson said the pilot suggested the turbulence was likely caused by a fast-developing storm cell that was not clearly visible on radar, but the exact cause is still unknown.
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s nepo baby is expecting a second child. Ireland Baldwin, 30, posted on Instagram to announce that she and her musician boyfriend, RAC—born André Allen Anjos—have another kid on the way. The video featured them adding an extra robe to their rack, a baby’s bottle to their cup collection, and replacing a bottle of white wine with a bottle of sleeping aid. It also revealed several images from an ultrasound scan, confirming that three-year-old Holland, who was born in May 2023, will no longer be an only child. In early May, the model expressed her joy at having her two dogs, Kota and London, be part of her family with Holland. “I never imagined that my two soul dogs—Kota, my husky and London, my GS—would ever get to meet a child of mine,” the Grudge Match actor wrote in the caption of a video showing Holland with the pooches. “I’ve had Kota and London since I was 18 and 20 years old. I can’t believe my little human gets to be loved by them.”