Fashion Billionaire’s Son Quits Firm After Arrest Over Dad’s Cliff Plunge Death

A skydiver has died after he collided with another skydiver mid-air. The horrific collision happened in Washington state on Sunday during a planned group skydiving session at Skydive West Plains. The other skydiver was injured in the incident, Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities identified the victim as Randy Hubbs, 70, of the Kennewick area in southeastern Washington. The second skydiver was identified as Nicole Klein, 52, of the Colville area. West Plains Skydiving told local media that both were experienced jumpers using their own equipment. The company said Hubbs had completed more than 800 jumps, while Klein had logged about 900. The two skydivers collided during their descent, after which Hubbs reportedly became incapacitated and lost control of his parachute canopy, according to the sheriff’s office. Witnesses said Hubbs drifted away from the designated landing area, appearing unresponsive with his head and arms down before disappearing beyond a hill. Authorities said a total of 11 people took part in the group jump. Officials also noted that weather conditions were not believed to be a factor in the incident. The incident is under investigation.
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- 1Skydiver, 70, Dead After Horror Midair CollisionDEADLY JUMPTwo skydivers collided during their descent.
- 2Grim Discovery in Search for Missing Student, 22TRAGIC DISCOVERYThey had been missing for almost a month.
Partner updateAD BY QVCSave Big on These Summer Cookware Essentials From QVCHOT DEALSMake sure you’re ready for summer entertaining with these cookware picks from QVC.
- 3Fashion Billionaire’s Son Quits Firm Amid Arrest in Dad CaseSTEPPING DOWNJonathan Andic had become Mango’s holding company’s vice president six weeks after his father’s death.
- 4Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus Has Spread to Another ContinentVIRAL SPREADHealth authorities are working frantically to contain the alarming spread of the horrifying Ebola virus.
Shop with ScoutedScore 45% Off Sex Toys for Couples During Adam & Eve’s SaleSTAY INAdam & Eve proves the best long weekend plans don’t require a reservation.
- 5Jazz Legend Dies at 95SAX SAYONARASonny Rollins, the tenor saxophonist who dueled with John Coltrane and wrote the jazz standard ‘St. Thomas,’ died at home.
- 6Miracle Video Shows Paraglider Survive Getting Hit by PlaneSKY-HIGH HORRORA birthday paragliding trip over the Austrian Alps turned into a near-fatal freefall.
- 7Several Killed After School Bus Hit by TrainSENSELESS HORRORAt least two children from a special needs school are among the dead.
- 8Celebrity Brothers’ Family-Inspired Restaurant Set to CloseLAST ORDERSNellie’s Southern Kitchen opened in Vegas four years ago.
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- 9Bodybuilder Influencer Dead at 22MUSCLE MYSTERYGabriel Ganley was found dead in his apartment in a scene that has been classified as “suspicious.”
- 10Tiger Woods Breaks Social Media Silence to Honor DadIN MEMORIUMWoods had not posted online since going to rehab.
The body of a missing student has been found almost a month after they went missing. Murry Foust, 22, was en route to class at Northern Kentucky University in late April, a friend said, and was reported missing three days later on April 30. No foul play is suspected. Foust’s remains were located in the nearby city of Wilder, Kentucky, after a lengthy hunt led by the Covington Police Department with a coalition of volunteer groups, friends, and official agencies. “The body of Murry Foust has been located in Wilder by an independently organized search party,” Covington PD said Sunday. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Foust family and their loved ones during this difficult time and ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve.” It added that “At this time, there are no indications of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.” Foust was last seen in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington, with friend Charlie King writing in an urgent appeal that “Murry never made it to class and has been missing ever since.” “Murry has never done this, and was in good spirits before they went missing,” King wrote.
A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks from QVC have got you covered.
Burgers, hot dogs, vegetables—the Elite Gourmet electric grill handles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too. Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.
No one likes warm beer. The Ninja FrostVault is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.
This cast iron saucepan and skillet will be working overtime this summer. The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.
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Fashion Billionaire’s Son Quits Firm After Arrest Over Dad’s Cliff Plunge Death
Mango heir Jonathan Andic has quit the fashion firm after he was arrested following his billionaire father’s suspicious 2024 cliff plunge death. Andic had become Mango’s holding company’s vice president six weeks after his father’s death, but the 45-year-old said he is now stepping down while he fights to maintain his innocence, according to Euronews. His father Isak, 71, died after falling more than 320 feet while hiking at Montserrat near Barcelona in December 2024 with his son. Police initially ruled it an accident, but Jonathan, the only witness, is now considered a suspect after allegedly giving inconsistent statements. He said he was ahead on the Les Feixades trail when rocks fell and his father slipped, but investigators say his account does not match forensic evidence. Authorities have also alleged that the relationship between Andic and his father had deteriorated over Jonathan’s “obsession with money” and that he had recently learned about a change in his father’s will. The Andic family maintains his innocence, and Mango leadership continues to publicly support him.
Health authorities may have just recorded Europe’s first cases of the current Ebola virus outbreak, in two humanitarian workers who returned to Italy from Uganda. The cases have not yet been confirmed, but the individuals appear to have developed symptoms, including high fever and nausea, that are consistent with the disease. Ebola can also cause horror-film symptoms such as bleeding from the eyes. There have been around 1,000 suspected cases and more than 230 reported deaths in Uganda and neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. The strain responsible for the current outbreak is the Bundibugyo variant. It carries an estimated fatality rate of 25 percent to 40 percent, which is lower than other major strains, such as the Zaire and Sudan variants, which have mortality rates of up to 90 percent. But unlike the Zaire and Sudan strains, there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo variant, which has spread rapidly across affected regions in Africa. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”
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Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.
Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, this game is designed to draw you two closer, one question, fantasy, or dare at a time. Every lap around the board raises the stakes a little more.
Like in golf or tennis, the best shots require the right angle. The Dame Pillow looks like an ordinary throw pillow, but it’s precisely angled for deeper penetration and enhanced stimulation of erogenous zones. Its firm foam core provides support and comfort in a wide range of positions.
The We-Vibe Jive 2 is a posable vibrator that bends to fit you or your partner’s body just right. The enlarged tip targets the G-Spot directly, offering 10 vibration intensities. Download the companion app for hands-free fun in and outside the bedroom.
Sonny Rollins, the tenor saxophonist known as the “Saxophone Colossus,” has died at the age of 95. Rollins died at his home in Woodstock, New York, on Monday, a spokesperson told the Associated Press, citing no specific cause, but revealing he had been housebound due to physical ailments for the past few years. Born in Harlem in 1930, Rollins sharpened his craft in his late teens before bebop icons Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, and Miles Davis took him under their wing. He composed standards, including “St. Thomas,” “Oleo,” and “Doxy,” and dueled with John Coltrane on 1956’s “Tenor Madness.” The accolades piled up. He won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, the Kennedy Center Honors, and a National Medal of Arts, which President Barack Obama presented at a White House ceremony in 2011. He even guested on the Rolling Stones’ 1981 track “Waiting on a Friend.” Reflecting on mortality, Rollins said in 2009, as reported by Variety, “I think when the creative person ends, he continues in the next existence.”
A paraglider somehow walked away after a sightseeing plane smashed through her canopy thousands of feet above the Austrian Alps. The collision sent her spiraling toward the ground, and the nightmare was caught on video. The 44-year-old woman, identified only as Sabrina, had been gliding over Salzburg when a Cessna 172 suddenly roared past “just inches” above her head and ripped through her parachute canopy. Footage she later posted online showed the aircraft slicing through the fabric before she plunged downward, trying to deploy her emergency chute. “The day when, as a paraglider, a Cessna 172 pulls you out of the sky,” Sabrina wrote on social media. “I still can’t really believe that I am sitting here typing this and that, apart from a few nasty bruises and overall contusions, nothing really happened.” Police said the pilot, a 28-year-old man from the Austrian Alps region of Tyrol, told investigators he “was unable to swerve in time.” Authorities said Sabrina managed to trigger her reserve parachute and land safely on a forest road after the collision. She was later airlifted by police helicopter. The pilot landed safely after the crash. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
A train has hit a bus from a special needs school, killing at least four people on board—including two children. Nine people were thought to have been on the bus, at least seven of them children of high school age, at the time the crash took place Tuesday morning in Flanders, a northern region of Belgium. “With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train,” Bernard Quintin, the Belgian interior minister, posted on X. “My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones.” The collision took place at a crossing, where a spokesperson for Infrabel, the rail network operator, described the impact as “extremely violent.” Another spokesperson claimed the “barriers were down and the traffic lights were red” when the crash occurred. “We do not know how the accident could have happened,” they went on. “The train was already braking. The train driver did apply the emergency brake, but was unable to avoid a collision.”
The Jonas Brothers’ family-inspired restaurant is closing its Las Vegas location after four years. Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is co-owned by the parents of the musical trio, and was inspired by their late great-grandmother. It serves family recipes passed down through generations. Nellie’s will close after service on May 25, according to MGM Resorts, with no plans to immediately fill the space. In a statement, a spokesperson for the restaurant told People they will still retain their foundation location in Belmont, NC, the hometown of Kevin Jonas Sr. “As our lease approached its expiration, we made a strategic decision about where to focus our long-term efforts,” spokesperson Manolis Alpogianis said. Nellie’s offers “comfort food, hospitality, and Southern charm” with menu items including fried green tomatoes, fried catfish, chicken and waffles, and a Southern-style fried chicken dinner and freshly baked biscuits. The Las Vegas location, in the MGM Grand, opened in June 2022, while the trio was performing a residency in the city at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. Their parents and fourth brother, Franklin, attended the restaurant’s opening, which also features Jonas Brothers memorabilia on display. The trio is currently on their Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which ends in Canada in August.
When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness, Comfrt raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud.
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Authorities in Brazil are investigating the sudden death of rising bodybuilding star Gabriel Ganley after the 22-year-old influencer was found dead inside his apartment over the weekend. Ganley was discovered Saturday morning in São Paulo by a friend, according to CNN Brasil. Authorities found “no apparent signs of violence” at the scene, though the case has been classified as a “suspicious death—sudden death” pending further investigation, the outlet reports. The young athlete had built a massive online following by sharing workout routines, diet advice, and bodybuilding content across social media, amassing more than 2 million Instagram followers, 1 million TikTok fans, and nearly half a million YouTube subscribers. Ganley’s sponsor, supplement company Integralmédica, confirmed his death in an emotional tribute posted online. “Today, the pain speaks louder,” the company wrote. “We lost much more than a talented and dedicated athlete with a bright future ahead.” Ganley had reportedly been preparing for an upcoming July competition at Musclecontest Brazil.
Golf legend Tiger Woods, 50, returned to social media to commemorate his late father, Earl, with a post on Memorial Day. “My father was a Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service,” Woods wrote on X. “To all those like my father, we all say thank you for your sacrifices. Without them we wouldn’t have the greatest country on Earth.” Earl Woods retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. He died in 2006 at age 74. The memorial post was Woods’ first post online since announcing he was stepping away from the golf world to focus on a “lasting recovery” after being involved in a rollover crash and his subsequent DUI in Florida in March. Earlier this week, Woods returned to Switzerland to reportedly resume his rehab treatment. He had come back to the U.S. this week as his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of newly remarried Donald Trump Jr., announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.