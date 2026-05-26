Two-Time Super Bowl Winner Dies at 79

‘90s star Andrew Keegan revealed how much money he still earns from his days as a teenage heartthrob. “I think it’s really funny because I’ll get different shows obviously, but I’ll get one cent checks and it costs like 40 cents to send,” Keegan said during an episode of The McBride Rewind. “One cent is not worth my time.” The 47-year-old says his most lucrative role was as Joey Donner in the 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, which starred Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles. “I think ’10 Things’ is the biggest residuals,” Keegan revealed, adding that his other TV roles also contribute significantly to his earnings. “There are still residuals that come from all those shows, like $10, $20, $50, $80, right?” he added. Keegan had various roles in the ‘90s, including 7th Heaven and Party of Five, as well as later appearances on CSI: New York and Related. Many TV stars have spoken openly about their residual checks, which have varied widely. Eve Plumb from The Brady Bunch revealed that, under different rules in the 1970s, she earned no residuals from her role as Jan Brady. On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, revealed that the cast of Friends reportedly makes a staggering $20 million a year from reruns.
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- 1‘90s Heartthrob Reveals Bleak Reality of Residual ChecksMAKES CENTSThe star reveals his most lucrative role.
- 2Woman Killed in Freak Accident at RestaurantHORRIFICShe was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shop with ScoutedScore 45% Off Sex Toys for Couples During Adam & Eve’s SaleSTAY INAdam & Eve proves the best long weekend plans don’t require a reservation.
- 3Starbucks Apologizes for Ad That Evoked MassacreIMMEDIATE OUTRAGECritics said the ad mocked pro-democracy protesters slain by the military.
- 4Nearly 100 Drones Plummet From Sky Into WharfBIG SPLASHThe remaining shows have been cancelled pending investigation.
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- 5Two-Time Super Bowl Winner Dies at 79LEGEND OF THE SPORTHe is considered one of the greatest Miami Dolphins players ever.
- 6Skydiver, 70, Dead After Horror Midair CollisionDEADLY JUMPTwo skydivers collided during their descent.
- 7Grim Discovery in Search for Missing Student, 22TRAGIC DISCOVERYThey had been missing for almost a month.
- 8Fashion Billionaire’s Son Quits Firm Amid Arrest in Dad CaseSTEPPING DOWNJonathan Andic had become Mango’s holding company’s vice president six weeks after his father’s death.
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- 9Deadly Eye-Bleeding Virus Has Spread to Another ContinentVIRAL SPREADHealth authorities are working frantically to contain the alarming spread of the horrifying Ebola virus.
- 10Jazz Legend Dies at 95SAX SAYONARASonny Rollins, the tenor saxophonist who dueled with John Coltrane and wrote the jazz standard ‘St. Thomas,’ died at home.
A patio umbrella killed a woman during the Memorial Day weekend. Officials said Dana Weinger, 56, was struck by the piece of furniture during strong winds while she sat at the restaurant Driftwood Grill, on the edge of Lake Marion in Summerton, South Carolina, on Saturday evening. The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office said in a statement that the woman, from Huger, South Carolina, was hit in the head “when a sudden strong wind blew an umbrella from a table.” The coroner’s office added that she was pronounced dead at the scene, with severe head and neck injuries apparent to first responders upon arrival. The death has been ruled accidental. Her remains are due to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Wednesday. In a statement, Driftwood Grill said, “This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved. Out of respect for the family and those impacted, we ask for continued prayers, compassion, and privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”
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Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.
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The chairman of Starbucks Korea’s parent company has apologized and begged for forgiveness for an advertisement that seemed to mock a deadly 1980 military crackdown against pro-democracy protesters. The coffee chain declared May 18 to be “Tank Day” to promote a large cup size it calls a “tank,” and adopted the slogan “Thwack it on the table!” But May 18 was also the anniversary of a democratic uprising in the southern city of Gwangju that was brutally suppressed with tanks and helicopters, leaving hundreds of people dead. The “thwack” slogan was also reminiscent of a police statement trying to cover up the death of student activist Park Jong-chol, who was tortured and killed in custody. Police claimed Park died suddenly after investigators “hit the desk with a thwack.” Chairman Chung Yong-jin, whose Shinsegae Group owns a 67.5 percent stake in Starbucks Korea, issued a television apology Tuesday to the pro-democracy protesters and their families, his second apology since May 19. Within hours of the campaign’s launch, Shinsegae canceled it and fired the chief executive of Starbucks Korea, whose marketing team said they never meant to mock the protesters.
Nearly 100 drones fell out of the sky during a major Australian light festival, with footage capturing the devices splashing into the water and smashing onto a waterfront wharf in front of bystanders. The malfunction occurred during the Star-Bound drone show at Vivid Sydney, an annual festival held around Sydney Harbour. U.K. company Skymagic, which operates the show, said “an unforeseen change in the radio frequency environment occurring after take-off” caused 89 drones to trigger “failsafe landing procedures in response to compromised positional accuracy.” The impact was audible from a considerable distance. “The sound of them crashing on the wharf was considerable even from probably 10 to 15 or 20 meters away; you could hear them physically crash and smash onto the cement marina,” a Darling Harbour worker named Robert told national broadcaster ABC. Skymagic said none of the drones fell outside safety boundaries. Festival organizers apologized for the “disappointment and inconvenience caused to attendees” and canceled upcoming shows pending a full assessment by Skymagic and government agencies. The Star-Bound show features up to 1,000 purpose-built drones across 22 planned performances over 11 nights. It had only launched the previous day.
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Two-Time Super Bowl Winner Dies at 79
Two-time Super Bowl winner Manny Fernandez has died at the age of 79. Fernandez was a defensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1970s. The team announced his death on Thursday after he passed away on Sunday in Ellaville, Georgia. No cause of death was released. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manny Fernandez, a member of the 1972 Perfect Team, a two-time Super Bowl champion, Ring of Honor member, and an anchor of the Dolphins’ legendary No-Name Defense,” the statement said. Fernandez played a major role in Miami’s historic undefeated 1972 season and delivered one of the standout performances in Super Bowl VII, recording a sack and 17 tackles against Washington. One of his most famous moments came later that season when, despite battling illness and a high fever, he left a hospital to play against Buffalo and scored a touchdown after stripping the ball from Bills quarterback Dennis Shaw. The Miami Dolphins remembered him as “one of the best players in Dolphins history.” Fernandez played for the Miami Dolphins between 1968 and 1975.
A skydiver has died after he collided with another skydiver mid-air. The horrific collision happened in Washington state on Sunday during a planned group skydiving session at Skydive West Plains. The other skydiver was injured in the incident, Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities identified the victim as Randy Hubbs, 70, of the Kennewick area in southeastern Washington. The second skydiver was identified as Nicole Klein, 52, of the Colville area. West Plains Skydiving told local media that both were experienced jumpers using their own equipment. The company said Hubbs had completed more than 800 jumps, while Klein had logged about 900. The two skydivers collided during their descent, after which Hubbs reportedly became incapacitated and lost control of his parachute canopy, according to the sheriff’s office. Witnesses said Hubbs drifted away from the designated landing area, appearing unresponsive with his head and arms down before disappearing beyond a hill. Authorities said a total of 11 people took part in the group jump. Officials also noted that weather conditions were not believed to be a factor in the incident. The incident is under investigation.
The body of a missing student has been found almost a month after they went missing. Murry Foust, 22, was en route to class at Northern Kentucky University in late April, a friend said, and was reported missing three days later on April 30. No foul play is suspected. Foust’s remains were located in the nearby city of Wilder, Kentucky, after a lengthy hunt led by the Covington Police Department with a coalition of volunteer groups, friends, and official agencies. “The body of Murry Foust has been located in Wilder by an independently organized search party,” Covington PD said Sunday. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Foust family and their loved ones during this difficult time and ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve.” It added that “At this time, there are no indications of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.” Foust was last seen in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington, with friend Charlie King writing in an urgent appeal that “Murry never made it to class and has been missing ever since.” “Murry has never done this, and was in good spirits before they went missing,” King wrote.
Mango heir Jonathan Andic has quit the fashion firm after he was arrested following his billionaire father’s suspicious 2024 cliff plunge death. Andic had become Mango’s holding company’s vice president six weeks after his father’s death, but the 45-year-old said he is now stepping down while he fights to maintain his innocence, according to Euronews. His father Isak, 71, died after falling more than 320 feet while hiking at Montserrat near Barcelona in December 2024 with his son. Police initially ruled it an accident, but Jonathan, the only witness, is now considered a suspect after allegedly giving inconsistent statements. He said he was ahead on the Les Feixades trail when rocks fell and his father slipped, but investigators say his account does not match forensic evidence. Authorities have also alleged that the relationship between Andic and his father had deteriorated over Jonathan’s “obsession with money” and that he had recently learned about a change in his father’s will. The Andic family maintains his innocence, and Mango leadership continues to publicly support him.
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At-home behavioral therapy has become more accessible than ever before, but finding a personal nutritionist who offers virtual sessions remains less common. Berry Street is changing that with an app that lets you improve your eating habits from the comfort of your kitchen. Berry Street delivers medical nutrition therapy (not fad diets or generic coaching) paired with a dedicated dietitian who acts as your personal accountability partner.
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Health authorities may have just recorded Europe’s first cases of the current Ebola virus outbreak, in two humanitarian workers who returned to Italy from Uganda. The cases have not yet been confirmed, but the individuals appear to have developed symptoms, including high fever and nausea, that are consistent with the disease. Ebola can also cause horror-film symptoms such as bleeding from the eyes. There have been around 1,000 suspected cases and more than 230 reported deaths in Uganda and neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. The strain responsible for the current outbreak is the Bundibugyo variant. It carries an estimated fatality rate of 25 percent to 40 percent, which is lower than other major strains, such as the Zaire and Sudan variants, which have mortality rates of up to 90 percent. But unlike the Zaire and Sudan strains, there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo variant, which has spread rapidly across affected regions in Africa. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”
Sonny Rollins, the tenor saxophonist known as the “Saxophone Colossus,” has died at the age of 95. Rollins died at his home in Woodstock, New York, on Monday, a spokesperson told the Associated Press, citing no specific cause, but revealing he had been housebound due to physical ailments for the past few years. Born in Harlem in 1930, Rollins sharpened his craft in his late teens before bebop icons Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, and Miles Davis took him under their wing. He composed standards, including “St. Thomas,” “Oleo,” and “Doxy,” and dueled with John Coltrane on 1956’s “Tenor Madness.” The accolades piled up. He won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, the Kennedy Center Honors, and a National Medal of Arts, which President Barack Obama presented at a White House ceremony in 2011. He even guested on the Rolling Stones’ 1981 track “Waiting on a Friend.” Reflecting on mortality, Rollins said in 2009, as reported by Variety, “I think when the creative person ends, he continues in the next existence.”