‘90s Heartthrob Reveals Bleak Reality of Residual Checks
‘90s star Andrew Keegan revealed how much money he still earns from his days as a teenage heartthrob. “I think it’s really funny because I’ll get different shows obviously, but I’ll get one cent checks and it costs like 40 cents to send,” Keegan said during an episode of The McBride Rewind. “One cent is not worth my time.” The 47-year-old says his most lucrative role was as Joey Donner in the 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, which starred Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles. “I think ’10 Things’ is the biggest residuals,” Keegan revealed, adding that his other TV roles also contribute significantly to his earnings. “There are still residuals that come from all those shows, like $10, $20, $50, $80, right?” he added. Keegan had various roles in the ‘90s, including 7th Heaven and Party of Five, as well as later appearances on CSI: New York and Related. Many TV stars have spoken openly about their residual checks, which have varied widely. Eve Plumb from The Brady Bunch revealed that, under different rules in the 1970s, she earned no residuals from her role as Jan Brady. On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, revealed that the cast of Friends reportedly makes a staggering $20 million a year from reruns.