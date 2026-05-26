What’s Really Going On With Trump’s Latest Doctor’s Visit

Russell Crowe, 62, has responded to backlash over his heated exchange with fans clamoring for his autograph. “One man, no security. Handled. What’s your problem?” he posted on X on Tuesday, a day after TMZ shared a video of his outburst. “Clickbait. Everybody got their autograph and selfie, the passage to the hotel was kept free for guests, and I still got to the airport on time,” he added. In the viral clip, the Oscar winner is seen warning fans to stay back and let him come to them. “Are you listening? Stay where you are, don’t f---ing push in on me. I’ll come to you. Give everyone space,” Crowe said while leaving his Paris hotel, where he was staying while attending the French Open. “As soon as somebody is a d---, I’m gone. We clear?” he snapped, before signing everyone’s autographs. He remained firm in his convictions while signing his autographs, however, replying with a gruff “no” when someone requested he sign as his Gladiator character Maximus in addition to his own name, before moving on to other fans.
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- 1Star Defends Heated Meltdown Over Autograph-Seeking Fans‘HANDLED’In the viral clip, the 62-year-old is seen warning fans to stay back.
- 2What’s Really Going On With Trump’s Latest Doctor’s VisitFIT FOR OFFICE?The president’s third hospital visit in 13 months is raising alarming questions about his health.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds DREAMY DEALSThe viral earbuds are a game-changer for couples on different sleep schedules (and those with a snoring partner).
- 3Delta Flight Lands After Shock Medical EmergencyCABIN CRISISJust minutes from its destination, the flight’s first officer lost consciousness.
- 4JPMorgan Chase Banker’s Sex Slave Lawsuit Suffers Major BlowSHOCK LOSSThe former banker was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 5‘90s Heartthrob Reveals Bleak Reality of Residual ChecksMAKES CENTSThe star reveals his most lucrative role.
- 6U.S. Teenager Bitten by Shark While Dragging It Onto BoatREEL BAD IDEAThe teen was bitten as he and his father tried to reel in the shark.
- 7Woman Killed in Freak Accident at RestaurantHORRIFICShe was pronounced dead at the scene.
- 8Starbucks Apologizes for Ad That Evoked MassacreIMMEDIATE OUTRAGECritics said the ad mocked pro-democracy protesters slain by the military.
Shop with ScoutedThis Thyroid Supplement May Support Energy and MetabolismTHYROID AND TRUEIf you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels.
- 9Nearly 100 Drones Plummet From Sky Into WharfBIG SPLASHThe remaining shows have been cancelled pending investigation.
- 10Two-Time Super Bowl Winner Dies at 79LEGEND OF THE SPORTHe is considered one of the greatest Miami Dolphins players ever.
What’s Really Going On With Trump’s Latest Doctor’s Visit
Donald Trump headed back to Walter Reed Medical Center today for “routine annual dental and medical assessments,” which he said went “PERFECTLY,” because of course he did. And this would all sound ‘perfectly’ normal… if this weren’t his third hospital visit in just over a year. Trump turns 80 next month. He has visible bruising on his hands. He has repeatedly appeared to nod off at public events. (Chronic insomnia can increase the risk of dementia and cognitive decline in older people, Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist for former vice president Dick Cheney, told CNN.) And yet, every time questions about his health come up, the White House responds with a concerning lack of clarity. Back in November, Trump revealed he had undergone an MRI during a visit to Walter Reed. When White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the details, she said consultants agreed that Trump remains in ”optimal physical health.” But why did Trump’s doctors feel he needed the MRI in the first place? If the lack of transparency from the Biden administration about the president’s health was unacceptable, then we have to hold the Trump administration to the same standard. They aren’t even close—and that’s a worrying diagnosis too.
Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.
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A short flight from Madison, Wisconsin, to Detroit, Michigan, took a frightening turn when a co-pilot “briefly lost consciousness,” according to reports by Delta Airlines. On Saturday, just minutes from its destination, the captain radioed air traffic control, saying, “Declaring a medical emergency, my first officer’s incapacitated.” After being cleared to land, the Delta Connection flight, operated by Endeavor Air, was met by paramedics at the gate. The first officer reportedly regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital for further care and examination. “Safety comes before all else at Delta. We commend the professionalism of the Endeavor Air crew and thank the first responders for their assistance,” a Delta Airlines spokesperson told People. The Daily Beast has reached out for further comment. Fortunately for the passengers, the emergency did not impact their travel itineraries, with flight logs showing the plane landed in Detroit 20 minutes early.
The high-powered lawyer representing ex-JPMorgan Chase banker Chirayu Rana in his sex-slave case against executive Lorna Hajdini has stepped down. Daniel Kaiser filed a consent to be “discharged” on Tuesday, and according to court documents, Rana will now represent himself for the time being. Kaiser, known for representing various Epstein accusers, vehemently defended his client’s claims before suddenly vacating his role. The news comes as Rana, 34, was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon over his request to be referred to as “John Doe” for the remainder of the case. In his original April lawsuit, the former VP alleged that Hajdini, 37, drugged him and forced him into non-consensual sex by threatening his bonus. He claimed that Hajdini said she “owned” him and insulted him with racial slurs, allegedly saying: “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.” Hajdini has denied all of Rana’s allegations and, in response, has filed a defamation suit against Rana. JPMorgan Chasa has backed Hajdini throughout the proceedings, saying, “We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don’t believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit.”
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‘90s star Andrew Keegan revealed how much money he still earns from his days as a teenage heartthrob. “I think it’s really funny because I’ll get different shows obviously, but I’ll get one cent checks and it costs like 40 cents to send,” Keegan said during an episode of The McBride Rewind. “One cent is not worth my time.” The 47-year-old says his most lucrative role was as Joey Donner in the 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, which starred Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles. “I think ’10 Things’ is the biggest residuals,” Keegan revealed, adding that his other TV roles also contribute significantly to his earnings. “There are still residuals that come from all those shows, like $10, $20, $50, $80, right?” he added. Keegan had various roles in the ‘90s, including 7th Heaven and Party of Five, as well as later appearances on CSI: New York and Related. Many TV stars have spoken openly about their residual checks, which have varied widely. Eve Plumb from The Brady Bunch revealed that, under different rules in the 1970s, she earned no residuals from her role as Jan Brady. On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, revealed that the cast of Friends reportedly makes a staggering $20 million a year from reruns.
A teenage boy was bitten by a shark as he tried to haul the animal onto his boat. On Monday, the 17-year-old was out on the water with his father and one other person near Galveston off the Texas coast when the incident occurred at around 3:15 p.m., People reported. The boy’s father wrapped a tourniquet around the wound to stem the heavy bleeding, and Coast Guard crews added a second one after racing to the scene, according to the magazine. The group had been offshore for hours before their boat broke down by the jetties on the way back to the Galveston Yacht Basin. The species of shark has not been confirmed. The teen stayed awake and responsive throughout the rescue and was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for treatment, PABC13 and Click 2 Houston reported. His current condition is unknown.
A patio umbrella killed a woman during the Memorial Day weekend. Officials said Dana Weinger, 56, was struck by the piece of furniture during strong winds while she sat at the restaurant Driftwood Grill, on the edge of Lake Marion in Summerton, South Carolina, on Saturday evening. The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office said in a statement that the woman, from Huger, South Carolina, was hit in the head “when a sudden strong wind blew an umbrella from a table.” The coroner’s office added that she was pronounced dead at the scene, with severe head and neck injuries apparent to first responders upon arrival. The death has been ruled accidental. Her remains are due to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Wednesday. In a statement, Driftwood Grill said, “This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved. Out of respect for the family and those impacted, we ask for continued prayers, compassion, and privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”
The chairman of Starbucks Korea’s parent company has apologized and begged for forgiveness for an advertisement that seemed to mock a deadly 1980 military crackdown against pro-democracy protesters. The coffee chain declared May 18 to be “Tank Day” to promote a large cup size it calls a “tank,” and adopted the slogan “Thwack it on the table!” But May 18 was also the anniversary of a democratic uprising in the southern city of Gwangju that was brutally suppressed with tanks and helicopters, leaving hundreds of people dead. The “thwack” slogan was also reminiscent of a police statement trying to cover up the death of student activist Park Jong-chol, who was tortured and killed in custody. Police claimed Park died suddenly after investigators “hit the desk with a thwack.” Chairman Chung Yong-jin, whose Shinsegae Group owns a 67.5 percent stake in Starbucks Korea, issued a television apology Tuesday to the pro-democracy protesters and their families, his second apology since May 19. Within hours of the campaign’s launch, Shinsegae canceled it and fired the chief executive of Starbucks Korea, whose marketing team said they never meant to mock the protesters.
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Nearly 100 drones fell out of the sky during a major Australian light festival, with footage capturing the devices splashing into the water and smashing onto a waterfront wharf in front of bystanders. The malfunction occurred during the Star-Bound drone show at Vivid Sydney, an annual festival held around Sydney Harbour. U.K. company Skymagic, which operates the show, said “an unforeseen change in the radio frequency environment occurring after take-off” caused 89 drones to trigger “failsafe landing procedures in response to compromised positional accuracy.” The impact was audible from a considerable distance. “The sound of them crashing on the wharf was considerable even from probably 10 to 15 or 20 meters away; you could hear them physically crash and smash onto the cement marina,” a Darling Harbour worker named Robert told national broadcaster ABC. Skymagic said none of the drones fell outside safety boundaries. Festival organizers apologized for the “disappointment and inconvenience caused to attendees” and canceled upcoming shows pending a full assessment by Skymagic and government agencies. The Star-Bound show features up to 1,000 purpose-built drones across 22 planned performances over 11 nights. It had only launched the previous day.
Two-time Super Bowl winner Manny Fernandez has died at the age of 79. Fernandez was a defensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1970s. The team announced his death on Thursday after he passed away on Sunday in Ellaville, Georgia. No cause of death was released. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manny Fernandez, a member of the 1972 Perfect Team, a two-time Super Bowl champion, Ring of Honor member, and an anchor of the Dolphins’ legendary No-Name Defense,” the statement said. Fernandez played a major role in Miami’s historic undefeated 1972 season and delivered one of the standout performances in Super Bowl VII, recording a sack and 17 tackles against Washington. One of his most famous moments came later that season when, despite battling illness and a high fever, he left a hospital to play against Buffalo and scored a touchdown after stripping the ball from Bills quarterback Dennis Shaw. The Miami Dolphins remembered him as “one of the best players in Dolphins history.” Fernandez played for the Miami Dolphins between 1968 and 1975.