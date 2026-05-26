Delta Flight Lands After Shock Medical Emergency

A short flight from Madison, Wisconsin, to Detroit, Michigan, took a frightening turn when a co-pilot “briefly lost consciousness,” according to reports by Delta Airlines. On Saturday, just minutes from its destination, the captain radioed air traffic control, saying, “Declaring a medical emergency, my first officer’s incapacitated.” After being cleared to land, the Delta Connection flight, operated by Endeavor Air, was met by paramedics at the gate. The first officer reportedly regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital for further care and examination. “Safety comes before all else at Delta. We commend the professionalism of the Endeavor Air crew and thank the first responders for their assistance,” a Delta Airlines spokesperson told People. The Daily Beast has reached out for further comment. Fortunately for the passengers, the emergency did not impact their travel itineraries, with flight logs showing the plane landed in Detroit 20 minutes early.