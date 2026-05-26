Oscar Winner Defends Heated Meltdown Over Autograph-Seeking Fans
Russell Crowe, 62, has responded to backlash over his heated exchange with fans clamoring for his autograph. “One man, no security. Handled. What’s your problem?” he posted on X on Tuesday, a day after TMZ shared a video of his outburst. “Clickbait. Everybody got their autograph and selfie, the passage to the hotel was kept free for guests, and I still got to the airport on time,” he added. In the viral clip, the Oscar winner is seen warning fans to stay back and let him come to them. “Are you listening? Stay where you are, don’t f---ing push in on me. I’ll come to you. Give everyone space,” Crowe said while leaving his Paris hotel, where he was staying while attending the French Open. “As soon as somebody is a d---, I’m gone. We clear?” he snapped, before signing everyone’s autographs. He remained firm in his convictions while signing his autographs, however, replying with a gruff “no” when someone requested he sign as his Gladiator character Maximus in addition to his own name, before moving on to other fans.