‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Expecting Child With New Wife
Jesse Williams, 44, is expecting a baby with his new wife, Alejandra Onieva, 33. The couple, who secretly tied the knot earlier this year, were recently seen in L.A., with Onieva’s baby bump visible beneath a white crop top she wore, paired with an oversized jean jacket and matching pants. The Spanish actress revealed her pregnancy last week in an Instagram carousel featuring images of her baby bump alongside pictures from her travels. She captioned the post, “✨vida✨,” which translates to “life” in Spanish. Williams and Onieva met in 2025 while starring in the now-canceled Prime Video series Hotel Costiera. They married in a secret ceremony in early 2026 after first being seen publicly together in the fall of 2025. Williams, best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy, already shares two children with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. They split in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2020 after 13 years together.