Rep, 78, Booted From SOTU Loses Seat to Opponent Half His Age, 38
Texas Rep. Al Green, 78, was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff by 38-year-old Rep. Christian Menefee, after a bitter runoff triggered by Republican-led redistricting in Houston. The defeat marks a striking end for the outspoken Democrat, who was repeatedly booted, censured, and mocked by Republicans over his protests during Donald Trump’s speeches. The veteran congressman became a favorite MAGA target over the past two years thanks to his repeated protests against Trump. Green was ejected from Trump speeches in both 2025 and 2026, including earlier this year when he held up a sign reading “Black People Aren’t Apes” in response to a racist video Trump had shared online. He was also censured by House Republicans after interrupting another Trump address during a joint session of Congress by waving his cane and shouting objections over Medicaid cuts. MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert later sparked backlash after mocking Green’s mobility aid as a “pimp cane.” Menefee, one of the newest members of Congress after winning a special election earlier this year, campaigned heavily on generational change. The race also drew millions in outside spending from a crypto-aligned super PAC backing the younger Democrat.