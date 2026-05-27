Miracle as Miners Trapped in Flooded Cave for a Week Are Found Alive

Grizz Chapman, the seven-foot star of NBC sitcom ‘30 Rock,’ has died in his sleep. The Brooklyn-born performer, 52, played Tracy Morgan’s hulking bodyguard Grizz Griswold across all seven seasons of the Emmy-winning comedy. He had fought kidney disease for years and underwent a transplant in 2010, later becoming a National Kidney Foundation spokesman. Griswold’s agent, Renee Glicker, told Deadline he had died on Friday and that no cause has been released. “For all seven feet, 380 lbs of him, he was a very sweet man who loved his family very much,” she said. Co-star Kevin Brown, who played fellow bodyguard Dot Com, wrote on Facebook: “I regret to inform you that Mack Chapman aka Grizz Chapman passed today.”
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- 1‘30 Rock’ Star Dies in His Sleep at 52ROCKING ONHe had battled kidney disease for years.
- 2Miracle as Miners Trapped in Flooded Cave Found AliveHEROIC EFFORTDivers reached five of those trapped deep inside the mountain—but two are still missing.
Shop with ScoutedScore $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds DREAMY DEALSThe viral earbuds are a game-changer for couples on different sleep schedules (and those with a snoring partner).
- 3Tennis Star Coco Gauff Caught Up in Car CrashPARIS SMASHThe world No. 4 was involved in an accident ahead of her French Open title defense.
- 4‘Emily in Paris’ Star Dies at 69 After Health BattleA FOND ADIEUHe died after a health battle that caused weakness and paralysis of the muscles.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 5Student Taking Selfie on Cliff Edge Plunges to Her DeathDEADLY PHOTO OPShe had climbed onto a rocky ledge to take photos before attempting to climb back down.
- 6Host Learns He's Won an Emmy During Live BroadcastSLAM DUNKThe veteran NBC broadcaster was blindsided on-air.
- 71 Dead and 9 Missing in Chemical Tank DisasterTOXIC BLAST HORRORA tank holding nearly one million gallons of corrosive “white liquor” exploded.
- 8NFL Star Busted Over Disturbing Abuse AllegationsONGOING CASEThe Green Bay Packers running back was hit with a felony strangulation charge.
Shop with ScoutedThis Thyroid Supplement May Support Energy and MetabolismTHYROID AND TRUEIf you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels.
- 9Rep Booted From SOTU Loses Seat to Opponent Half His AgePOLITICAL CASUALTYRepublican-led redistricting forced Al Green into a brutal primary showdown he couldn’t survive.
- 10Billionaire Media Mogul Dies at 96FAMILY LEGACYAnna Wintour paid tribute to the “outward-blazing” media light.
Miracle as Miners Trapped in Flooded Cave for a Week Are Found Alive
Five villagers have been found alive deep inside a flooded cave eight days after they became trapped underground. The group had ventured into a tunnel in central Laos, in southeast Asia, on May 19 to dig for gold, only for a sudden deluge to cut off their escape and strand all seven, the Associated Press reported. Two remain missing, and the search goes on. Bounkham Luanglath, who heads the Laotian charity Rescue Volunteer for People, told the AP the successful rescue operation had left him reeling. “I’m still shaking. Our team made it happen,” he said. The effort drew more than 100 rescuers, CNN reported, including divers who helped free a boys’ soccer team from a Thai cave in 2018. Footage captured rescuers punching the air and embracing after reaching the survivors, huddled on a rocky shelf above the floodwater.
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Tennis star Coco Gauff was involved in a car crash on her way to Roland Garros ahead of her French Open title defense, she revealed after her opening match. The world No. 4 said she was traveling to the venue when the vehicle she was in struck a pole, rendering it undrivable and forcing her to continue by taxi. She described the incident in light-hearted terms, saying there was a “mini car accident.” Gauff, 22, felt a small impact and spilled her drink during the collision. She was not driving the car. “We got in a mini car accident on my way to the site today. We ran into a [pole]. You felt a little impact. I spilled my juice all over the car,” she told TNT Sports. She also said her preparations were further complicated when her dress got stuck just before stepping on court, calling it an “eventful day.” Despite the disruption, Gauff arrived in time and went on to beat compatriot Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0.
Emily in Paris star Pierre Deny has died at the age of 69. The French TV stalwart died on Monday following complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which causes muscular atrophy and paralysis over time. Deny began his career on stage in the 1980s before moving onto the screen. He appeared in more than 100 French TV films and series, including Julie Lescaut and Une femme d’honneur. He later gained international recognition for his portrayal of fashion mogul Louis de Léon in Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins. “It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS,” Deny’s daughter wrote in a statement announcing his death. In a tribute, singer and actor Sylvie Vartan said on Instagram, “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Pierre Deny,” adding she had “shared many wonderful moments with him on stage.”
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A college student has died after losing her footing while taking a selfie near the edge of a cliff and falling more than 330 feet. The 24-year-old student was hiking near the White Cliffs in Russia’s Irkutsk region when the fatal accident occurred. According to investigators, she had climbed onto a rocky ledge to take photos before attempting to climb back down. Authorities said the ground suddenly gave way beneath her, sending her plunging from the cliff near the popular Belaya River tourist area. She suffered catastrophic injuries and died in an ambulance while being transported to the hospital. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched an inquiry into the incident and is continuing to interview witnesses. Officials are still determining whether a criminal case will be opened as part of the investigation into the deadly fall. The student has not been publicly identified.
Mike Tirico got an unexpected interruption during a live NBA broadcast when his colleagues stopped the show to tell him he’d just won a Sports Emmy in real time. The longtime NBC voice appeared stunned as analyst Reggie Miller broke the news on-air during coverage of the Western Conference Finals. “I just wanna tell you, we’re amongst greatness right now, and you want me to tell you why?” Miller said during the broadcast. “‘Cause our friend here just won an Emmy for national play-by-play. Congratulations.” Miller added, “And it’s an honor for Jamal and I to be alongside you, congratulations my friend.” A smiling Tirico, clearly caught off guard, responded: “An honor to hear it from you. Thank you, and thank you to all the people we work with. We just talk, everybody else works, and we’re blessed to have a great seat.” The moment capped off a big night for NBC Sports, which also picked up another Emmy for Sunday Night Football. Tirico won for Outstanding Sports Personality—Play-by-Play after previously taking home two Sports Emmys in the host category.
One person is dead and nine are missing after a chemical tank exploded at a Washington paper mill. The blast erupted Tuesday at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging paper mill when a tank holding nearly one million gallons of corrosive “white liquor” exploded, leaving several people seriously injured. Authorities said the cause remains unclear. Officials have now shifted from a rescue to a recovery operation, with the missing workers feared dead. Crews delayed recovery efforts until daylight because of concerns the damaged tank—which still contains roughly 90,000 gallons of chemicals—could collapse. The mill, which employs about 1,000 people and produces paper and packaging materials, has faced multiple safety complaints. State records show the company has also been fined for several workplace safety violations since 2021, according to the Associated Press. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.
Josh Jacobs, the star running back for the Green Bay Packers, has been arrested and booked into jail after police said they responded to a domestic disturbance complaint involving the player. Authorities in Wisconsin said Jacobs is facing five criminal charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation. He was also charged with battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, and intimidation of a victim. Police Chief Michael Renkas said officers were dispatched to the complaint at 8:37 a.m. on Saturday. Officials have released few additional details, saying only that the case remains “an active and ongoing investigation.” Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac, pushed back hard in a joint statement. “Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” they said. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.” The NFL said it is aware of the arrest and has contacted the Packers.
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Texas Rep. Al Green, 78, was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff by 38-year-old Rep. Christian Menefee, after a bitter runoff triggered by Republican-led redistricting in Houston. The defeat marks a striking end for the outspoken Democrat, who was repeatedly booted, censured, and mocked by Republicans over his protests during Donald Trump’s speeches. The veteran congressman became a favorite MAGA target over the past two years thanks to his repeated protests against Trump. Green was ejected from Trump speeches in both 2025 and 2026, including earlier this year when he held up a sign reading “Black People Aren’t Apes” in response to a racist video Trump had shared online. He was also censured by House Republicans after interrupting another Trump address during a joint session of Congress by waving his cane and shouting objections over Medicaid cuts. MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert later sparked backlash after mocking Green’s mobility aid as a “pimp cane.” Menefee, one of the newest members of Congress after winning a special election earlier this year, campaigned heavily on generational change. The race also drew millions in outside spending from a crypto-aligned super PAC backing the younger Democrat.
Billionaire media mogul Donald E. Newhouse died on Tuesday at his home in New Jersey. He was 96. Newhouse was a former board chairman of The Associated Press and headed Advanced Publications’ newspaper group, as well as serving as president of the Star-Ledger in Newark, New Jersey. Donald and his older brother, Samuel, known as Si, inherited their father Samuel’s media empire, which began with the Staten Island Advance in 1922 and became one of the world’s largest privately held media conglomerates before Samuel’s death in 1979. Donald ran Advance’s newspaper and cable assets, while Si steered the Condé Nast empire, which included Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and other magazines. “If Si was by nature retiring and reflective, Donald was an outward-blazing light,” Anna Wintour, Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast, said in a statement released by the Newhouse family. “You reveled in his company. He filled you with energy and humor when you felt doubtful and weak. He was scrupulous about not interfering in editorial business, but if you turned to him for counsel, he invariably offered judicious advice.” She added, “More than merely holding Advance, Donald imbued it with spirit, ambition, trust and real care for people. He made it an exciting place to be.” According to Forbes, the Newhouse family has a net worth of approximately $24 billion. Newhouse is survived by his eldest son, Steven, co-president of Advance Publications, another son Michael and daughter Katherine Mele. His wife, Susan, died in 2015.