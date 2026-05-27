Dad and Toddler Rescued After Mountain Biking Disaster
Emergency services had to launch a daring rescue operation to retrieve a father who got stuck out mountain biking with his 18-month-old son. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call to help the pair after they were stranded at 10,000 feet near California’s Freel Peak. The father had been riding with his kid when he encountered a stretch of the trail that remained completely buried by snow. He then attempted to push on down to lower ground, but quickly exhausted himself. The boy began to show “extreme discomfort” as the sun set, prompting the father, concerned about a night out in the cold, to call for help. Rescue workers located the pair and worked quickly to facilitate a helicopter evacuation. The sheriff’s office has since issued a public statement warning visitors to the area that snowy conditions can persist at high altitudes even as warmer weather sets in. “For everyone who adventures in El Dorado County, remember to be prepared and stay safe,” it said.