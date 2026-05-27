Horrifying Detail Revealed in NASCAR Star’s Death Certificate
NASCAR star Kyle Busch, 41, likely had sepsis for just one day before he died, according to his death certificate, obtained by US Weekly. He was rushed to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 20, after being found unresponsive in a racing simulator. According to the death certificate, he had bacterial pneumonia for days or weeks before it progressed into sepsis. Within hours, sepsis had caused blood clots to form in his bloodstream, the outlet reported. These clots led to hemorrhagic shock, which ultimately claimed his life. Sepsis is a life-threatening overreaction by the body to an infection, causing the immune system to damage its own cells and organs. The family had previously revealed his cause of death in a statement to The Athletic, stating that a medical evaluation “concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.” He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their 11-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.