‘Klute’ Star Dies at 90
Iconic character actor Charles Cioffi died at his Marina del Rey home at the age of 90. He died from natural causes on Friday, according to a report by TMZ. The New York City native began his career in theater, starting at a regional theater in Minneapolis before making his Broadway debut in 1968 with a production of King Lear. Cioffi achieved mainstream success when he starred in 1971’s Klute alongside Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland, playing the villain opposite Sutherland’s sleuth character, John Klute. He also made frequent television appearances, especially after his role in the iconic thriller. Cioffi played Lt. Vic Androzzi in Shaft and had roles in shows like Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, Hawaii Five-0, Days of Our Lives, The X-Files, Law & Order, and more. He continued to star in theater and film productions throughout this time, notably appearing in Time After Time, Missing, and Newsies, as well as starring on Broadway in 1999 alongside Al Pacino in Chinese Coffee. The actor is survived by his wife, Anne, and their two sons.