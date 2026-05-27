Matthew Perry’s Assistant Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison

The live-in assistant to the late Friends actor Matthew Perry was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his role in the actor’s 2023 death. Kenneth Iwamasa, who was paid a $150,000 annual salary to live in Perry’s home and undertake various responsibilities–including coordinating Perry’s medical care–sourced and repeatedly injected Perry with ketamine, including the final and fatal dose, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. Iwamasa, the DOJ said, is not a medical professional and was not trained in the practice. The defense emphasized the 61-year-old’s admiration for Perry, but Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ultimately sided with the prosecution on a 41-month sentence, 24 months of probation, and a $10,000 fine. “You were privy to his struggle with addiction,” Garnett said, according to the Associated Press. “Your conduct was reckless, not just on the day of his death but in the days leading up to his death.”