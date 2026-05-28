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1

Top Trump Doctor in Drugs and Sex Scandal Accused of Inflating Résumé

PUFF IT, STRETCH IT
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 05.28.26 5:38AM EDT 
text from https://www.dralexandereastman.com
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/https://Alexander Eastman

A top doctor re-hired by the Donald Trump administration on a $324,000-a-year salary despite being mired in a sex, drug, and gun scandal has now been accused of inflating his résumé, a PunchUp investigation has found. Dr. Alexander Eastman, a Department of Homeland Security physician, was removed as Customs and Border Protection’s acting chief medical officer in December 2024 and placed on paid leave amid whistleblower-led probes that found he drank while armed and tried to improperly obtain narcotics, as PunchUp, the Beast’s sister investigations Substack, first reported last week. He is also accused of sexually harassing several women, which he denies. Now PunchUp reports that Eastman appears to have padded credentials across biographies, speeches, and promotional material, some of which falsely claimed he was an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel and a Dallas Fire-Rescue assistant medical director. “It is classic Eastman—puff it, stretch it, hope nobody checks,” one former colleague said. His lawyer, Dan Schwager, blamed a PR agency and “AI hallucinations” for some of the errors. Schwager said only two minor policy violations were substantiated during his workplace investigation.

*Subscribe to PunchUp to read the full story, along with other exclusive scoops and investigations.

Read it at PunchUp

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2
CIA Official Busted After Shock $40M Stash Found at His Home
LICENSED TO STEAL
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.28.26 4:57AM EDT 
CIA
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A senior CIA official has been arrested after investigators uncovered more than $40 million worth of gold bars hidden inside his home. David Rush, from Virginia, was arrested on May 19 and is now being held in jail after FBI agents found “approximately 303 gold bars, each of which weighed approximately one kilogram” at his home, according to court papers. Agents also uncovered a lavish collection of nearly three dozen luxury watches, with Rolex models making up much of the haul. The stash was discovered after an internal CIA investigation found that from November to March, Rush asked for, and received, “a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses.” But when investigators reviewed the funds, much of the cash and gold was missing. Rush is awaiting a detention hearing on charges including stealing government money through allegedly fraudulent time sheets. Prosecutors also accuse him of falsely claiming he still served in the Navy Reserve to collect military leave pay.

Read it at The New York Times

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This Thyroid-Supporting Supplement May Help Support Energy and Metabolism
THYROID AND TRUE
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.19.26 4:44PM EDT 
Published 05.07.26 7:39PM EDT 
Nature’s Craft Thyroid Complex Supplement
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nature’s Craft/Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The thyroid gland plays a critical role in everything from energy production and metabolism to hormone regulation and cognitive function. Of course, persistent symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, or unexplained weight fluctuations should always be discussed with your doctor or endocrinologist first. But for those looking to support healthy thyroid function as part of their daily wellness routine, Nature Craft’s Thyroid Support Supplement may be worth adding to your supplement stack.

The formula is powered by kelp-derived iodine, a naturally occurring trace mineral essential for thyroid hormone production. Maintaining healthy iodine levels is associated with supporting energy levels, focus, metabolism, and overall well-being. When iodine levels are too low, some people may experience symptoms like sluggishness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and brain fog.

Nature's Craft Herbal Thyroid Support Complex
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thyroid hormone production

In addition to iodine, the top-rated supplement also contains selenium, another important trace mineral known for its role in thyroid health and antioxidant support, along with L-tyrosine, an amino acid involved in dopamine production and cognitive function. Together, the ingredient blend is designed to help support healthy thyroid activity, mental clarity, and steady energy levels without relying on stimulants.

The once-daily capsules are easy to incorporate into an existing wellness routine, whether you’re looking to support focus during long workdays, maintain energy levels, or simply give your body additional nutritional support. Use the code NC20THYR for 20 percent off.

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3
Boy Band Star Reveals Huge Auditions That He Flopped In
CAN’T WIN `EM ALL
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.28.26 2:07AM EDT 
The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, pose after placing their handprints in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 3, 2025.
The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, pose after placing their handprints in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 3, 2025. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas has revealed he tanked his auditions for Emmy-award winning drama The Morning Show and the wildly successful Wicked movie. Talking with his brothers Nick and Kevin on the latest episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, Joe, 36, explained he was reading for a part that would have been a “young anchor” in The Morning Show and a love interest for Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex Levy. Joe said bosses even set up a private space for him, which he called “the saddest room you can imagine.” Joe said he could hear other people auditioning from his room, and realized “these guys were crushing it.” The singer explained he went in over-confident, “and I just... I crash and burn.” He even forgot the name of the show he was auditioning for. “It was such a bad audition,” he said. “I was like `Ugh.’” Joe, who has acted in Disney’s Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 and the war movie Devotion, also referenced auditioning for the first Wicked movie, starring fellow child star turned pop diva Ariana Grande. Joe said the audition became daunting, noting it was “a bit of a strange one because there was, like, incredible theater vocalists I could hear clear as day.”

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4
Horrifying Detail Revealed in NASCAR Star’s Death Certificate
'CHAIN OF EVENTS'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.26 6:53PM EDT 
Kyle Busch
Mar 22, 2026; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; Richard Childress Racing Kyle Busch (8) comes out for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images Scott Kinser/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NASCAR star Kyle Busch, 41, likely had sepsis for just one day before he died, according to his death certificate, obtained by US Weekly. He was rushed to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 20, after being found unresponsive in a racing simulator. According to the death certificate, he had bacterial pneumonia for days or weeks before it progressed into sepsis. Within hours, sepsis had caused blood clots to form in his bloodstream, the outlet reported. These clots led to hemorrhagic shock, which ultimately claimed his life. Sepsis is a life-threatening overreaction by the body to an infection, causing the immune system to damage its own cells and organs. The family had previously revealed his cause of death in a statement to The Athletic, stating that a medical evaluation “concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.” He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their 11-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Read it at US Weekly

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These Cannabis Gummies Are Designed to Boost Your Energy—Not Your Appetite
HIGH STANDARDS
Scouted Staff
Published 05.12.26 4:01PM EDT 
Camino Sours Energy Gummies
Camino.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue. These hemp-derived THCV gummies are a clean, natural alternative to booze, giving you sustained energy with a mood lift.

Each energy gummy is infused with 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THCv (delta 9 tetrahydrocannabivarin), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “motivational sidekick,” saying fans of the gummy use it to help boost focus for creative projects and even before a workout.

Camino Sours THC and THCV Energy Gummies
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Reviewers seem to agree, noting that the gummies deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products. “I love these. I was looking for a gummy that wouldn’t give me the munchies,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The THCV really helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains.” Another fan of the gummies echoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected. “I [was] SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash.”

Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol, Camino’s Energy Gummies are well worth adding to your summer rotation.

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5
‘Klute’ Star Dies at 90
BIG SCREEN STAR GONE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.26 5:57PM EDT 
Charles Cioffi appearing in the episode 'Market for Murder' from the television show 'Get Christie Love!'.
Unspecified - 1974: Charles Cioffi appearing in the episode 'Market for Murder' from the television show 'Get Christie Love!'. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Iconic character actor Charles Cioffi died at his Marina del Rey home at the age of 90. He died from natural causes on Friday, according to a report by TMZ. The New York City native began his career in theater, starting at a regional theater in Minneapolis before making his Broadway debut in 1968 with a production of King Lear. Cioffi achieved mainstream success when he starred in 1971’s Klute alongside Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland, playing the villain opposite Sutherland’s sleuth character, John Klute. He also made frequent television appearances, especially after his role in the iconic thriller. Cioffi played Lt. Vic Androzzi in Shaft and had roles in shows like Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, Hawaii Five-0, Days of Our Lives, The X-Files, Law & Order, and more. He continued to star in theater and film productions throughout this time, notably appearing in Time After Time, Missing, and Newsies, as well as starring on Broadway in 1999 alongside Al Pacino in Chinese Coffee. The actor is survived by his wife, Anne, and their two sons.

Read it at TMZ

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6
Matthew Perry’s Assistant Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison
CASE CLOSED
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.26 7:44PM EDT 
Matthew Perry
Jim Ruymen

The live-in assistant to the late Friends actor Matthew Perry was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his role in the actor’s 2023 death. Kenneth Iwamasa, who was paid a $150,000 annual salary to live in Perry’s home and undertake various responsibilities–including coordinating Perry’s medical care–sourced and repeatedly injected Perry with ketamine, including the final and fatal dose, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. Iwamasa, the DOJ said, is not a medical professional and was not trained in the practice. The defense emphasized the 61-year-old’s admiration for Perry, but Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ultimately sided with the prosecution on a 41-month sentence, 24 months of probation, and a $10,000 fine. “You were privy to his struggle with addiction,” Garnett said, according to the Associated Press. “Your conduct was reckless, not just on the day of his death but in the days leading up to his death.”

Read it at Associated Press

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7
Grammy Winner Marries Jewelry Designer in Private Wedding
JUST MARRIED
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.26 4:06PM EDT 
Zac Brown and Kendra Scott posing together at the 2025 AMA
Kendra Scott and Zac Brown attend the 2025 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ronda Churchill Ronda Churchill

Just a year since their public debut, Kendra Scott and Zac Brown are officially married. Award-winning country artist Zac Brown, 47, and CEO Kendra Scott, 52, have tied the knot nearly 10 months after their engagement on July 24, 2025. The two were privately married in an intimate ceremony at the Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini. The couple first went public with a hard launch at the 2025 American Music Awards last May, at which a source reported to People Magazine that the couple had been dating privately for months prior. The same source told People that the two “are head over heels and have become inseparable.” Brown proposed just two months after the couple went public. Considering Scott’s status as a jewelry designer, Brown expressed concern about picking out the ring for his now-wife. “What are you gonna get somebody that designs jewelry?”

Read it at People

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8
Fate of Viral Donald Trump Buffalo Lookalike Revealed
BY A HAIR’S BREADTH
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.26 4:22PM EDT 
An albino buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump"
This photograph taken on May 17, 2026 shows content creators shooting videos of an albino buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump" for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha at a livestock farm in Narayanganj. Crowds in Bangladesh are flocking to snap photographs with an unlikely social media star -- an albino buffalo with flowing blond hair nicknamed "Donald Trump" due to be sacrificed within days. (Photo by Salahuddin AHMED / AFP via Getty Images) / To go with 'Bangladesh-US-Politics-Buffalo', VISUAL STORY Salahuddin Ahmed/AFP via Getty Images

The Bangladeshi government has decided to save the life of a rare albino buffalo named after Donald Trump after it went viral last week for sharing the president’s coiffed blond hair. “At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest,” a ministry official said on Wednesday. The animal had been sold for slaughter during a ritual for the Eid al-Adha festival, but following an order from Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, the president’s namesake will be saved and featured at the national zoo in the country’s capital, Dhaka. Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha, who originally owned the buffalo, said his younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head. As for its personality, Mridha claims that the animal is quite composed. “It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked,” he added.

Read it at Daily Mail

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This Peptide-Infused Lip Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the Sting
PLUMP IT UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 05.27.26 4:26PM EDT 
Mutha Pucker Up Lip Plump
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Mutha.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.

Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.

Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.

Mutha Pucker Up Lip Plumping Gloss
Shop At Mutha$35

Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.

The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.

The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.

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9
Legendary Skateboarder Dies Unexpectedly at 49
GONE TOO SOON
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.26 2:22PM EDT 
Skateboard Marc Johnson.
Skateboard Marc Johnson. marcjohnson/Instagram

Former Thrasher magazine Skateboarder of the Year Marc Johnson has died at the age of 49. Highly recognized as one of the greatest skateboarders of his time, Johnson’s passing was announced by fellow professional athlete and friend Louie Barletta on May 26. “He was one of the most talented and creative people to step on or off a skateboard,” Barletta said in a statement reflecting on Johnson’s life. While widely known for his successes, Johnson endured a difficult upbringing and fought a persistent battle with alcoholism during the peak of his career. Johnson’s cause of death is currently unknown. Barletta spoke up about how, during his last interaction with Johnson, he was “sober, healthy, and full of life” and embodied a positive, forward-looking perspective on his career.

Read it at The Sun

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10
‘Deadliest’ Virus Warning Issued as Outbreak Spreads Fast
'FLASHING RED'
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 05.27.26 12:21PM EDT 
World Health Organization's (WHO) workers
World Health Organization's (WHO) workers mobilise 4.7 tonnes of essential medical supplies and emergency kits to support the affected regions in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya May 18, 2026. World Health Organization/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY World Health Organization/via REUTERS

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warned Tuesday that the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in Congo risked becoming one of the “deadliest on record” unless global health officials moved quickly to contain it. The NGO said Congo and Uganda had already logged more than 900 suspected cases and at least 223 deaths as aid funding dried up. “The warning signs are flashing red,” Bob Kitchen, the IRC’s vice president of emergencies, said in a statement. Kitchen said eastern Congo was more fragile and less prepared than during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak that killed more than 2,000 people. “Increased conflict and cuts to global aid funding have dismantled defenses at exactly the wrong moment. The lesson from every previous outbreak is clear: delays cost lives,” he added. The IRC urged the United Nations and the World Health Organization to appoint a U.N. coordinator to oversee the regional response, increase funding, relax restrictions on importing PPE, and called for more support for women and girls, who account for two-thirds of suspected cases.

Read it at The Hill

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