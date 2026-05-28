Major Update in Search for Woman Who Vanished at Sea

Newly obtained GPS data has prompted investigators to relaunch the search for a Michigan woman who vanished during a nighttime boat trip in the Bahamas, with forensic evidence contradicting her husband’s account of events. A U.S. official familiar with the investigation told CBS News that GPS data extracted from one of Brian Hooker’s electronic devices shows his movements do not align with what he told investigators. The device was tracked out on the water, stopping in the Sea of Abaco before returning, giving investigators a more precise location to search for the body of Lynette Hooker, who disappeared on April 4. Brian Hooker told authorities his wife fell from their eight-foot dinghy during a nighttime ride and was swept away along with the boat keys, leaving him unable to restart the engine and forcing him to paddle for hours before reaching shore. He has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime. Investigators are now seeking permission from the Bahamas to send a dive team into its territorial waters. Coast Guard investigators have also asked Lynette’s family to provide DNA. The couple’s sailboat, the Soulmate, was seized earlier this month, with investigators also examining whether an infrared camera aboard the vessel contains relevant evidence. Brian Hooker’s whereabouts are unknown.