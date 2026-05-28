Boy Band Star Reveals Huge Auditions That He Flopped In
Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas has revealed he tanked his auditions for Emmy-award winning drama The Morning Show and the wildly successful Wicked movie. Talking with his brothers Nick and Kevin on the latest episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, Joe, 36, explained he was reading for a part that would have been a “young anchor” in The Morning Show and a love interest for Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex Levy. Joe said bosses even set up a private space for him, which he called “the saddest room you can imagine.” Joe said he could hear other people auditioning from his room, and realized “these guys were crushing it.” The singer explained he went in over-confident, “and I just... I crash and burn.” He even forgot the name of the show he was auditioning for. “It was such a bad audition,” he said. “I was like `Ugh.’” Joe, who has acted in Disney’s Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 and the war movie Devotion, also referenced auditioning for the first Wicked movie, starring fellow child star turned pop diva Ariana Grande. Joe said the audition became daunting, noting it was “a bit of a strange one because there was, like, incredible theater vocalists I could hear clear as day.”