Boxing Legend Makes Shocking Allegations Against His Own Son

Nicolas Cage has changed his name. The National Treasure actor revealed to Variety that he officially took his stage name—Nicolas Cage—last year, abandoning his birth name Nicolas Kim Coppola. The 62-year-old Oscar winner revealed the alteration on Wednesday, saying, “I am Nick Cage. I changed my name legally last year. I’m Nick Cage in life, and I’m Nick Cage on camera. ‘Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the clown cousin on the margins of someone else’s, so I decided I’m going to bring it on and be ‘Cage.’” As for Nicolas or Nick? “I’m both! I think people know me as both.” “I thought, well, I’ll keep the name ‘Nicolas’ because my father named me Nicolas—with French spelling, which has always frustrated me, because everyone adds an ‘h,’” The Face/Off star said of his father, August Coppola. “I don’t know why he gave me the French spelling! But he did.” He is the nephew of legendary Apocalypse Now filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and said people would approach him and say, “‘I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning.’” “I decided, I don’t need this, and I changed it to Cage,” he previously told Wired.
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- 1Nicolas Cage Reveals He Has Changed His NameNAME/OFFThe actor is branching out from his famous family.
- 2Boxing Legend Makes Shocking Allegations Against His Own Son‘EXTREMELY AFRAID’The legend alleges his son has been a drug addict for nearly a decade.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 3Bruce Willis’ Daughter Accuses Ex of ‘Incessant’ AbuseRUMER HAS ITDerek Richard Thomas has denied the allegations.
- 4Deadly Virus Outbreak Spreads to New NationHAZMAT HORRORHundreds are feared to have died from the virus in Africa.
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- 5Video Shows Heroic Pope Leo Rushing to Help Man Who FaintedHOLY HEATWAVEA priest fainted at Wednesday’s General Audience and Pope Leo was the first to his rescue.
- 6Major Update in Search for Woman Who Vanished at SeaALL AT SEAGPS data from one of Brian Hooker’s electronic devices contradicts his account.
- 7Trump Gets Big Warning as U.S. Loses Million New-Car BuyersPUT YOUR FOOT DOWNInflation, high rates, and pricey fuel have driven buyers from the new-car market—with no relief in sight.
- 8Scandal-Hit Trump Doctor Accused of Inflating RésuméPUFF IT, STRETCH ITDr. Alexander Eastman’s puffed-up bios don’t survive scrutiny, a PunchUp probe found.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 9‘Real Housewives’ Star Accused of Revenge PornRHOC SHOCKThe incident is alleged to have happened last year.
- 10Cruise Passenger Sues After Suffering Horror Burns CRUISE BLUESJorge Luis Alverio Nunez wants $5 million from Carnival.
Boxing Legend Makes Shocking Allegations Against His Own Son
Sugar Ray Leonard accused his son, Daniel Leonard, of being a danger to their family in a shocking request for a restraining order following the 25-year-old’s arrest last week. In the handwritten request, Leonard alleges that Daniel has been a drug addict for nearly a decade. He claims that his wife, Bernadette, and his daughter, Camile, are “extremely afraid” due to Daniel’s “cold” behavior. “I love my son but he has become a danger not only himself but to his family!” Leonard, 70, writes emphatically in the request. “He has overdosed 4 times. They had to bring him back to life 2 times at the hospital! He has stolen extreme amounts of money valuable items! He [illegible] steals every day for years!” According to the request, Daniel had a physical altercation with his father that got “ugly” on May 19 at their Pacific Palisades residence. Daniel was removed from the home by police and issued a temporary restraining order. Leonard’s youngest son returned on May 20 and was arrested early that morning for allegedly violating the order. The current request for a more permanent restraining order asks a judge to order Daniel to stay at least 100 yards away from Leonard, his home, his job, his vehicle, and his wife and daughter. A judge granted most of Leonard’s request, but has asked for more information to add his daughter as a protected party. Daniel was released from jail on May 22 and is set to attend a hearing on June 25 regarding his alleged violation of a restraining order.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter has accused her ex-fiancé of “incessant domestic violence” and hours-long “emotional abuse” in a bitter court fight over custody of their 3-year-old daughter. Rumer Willis filed bombshell court documents accusing musician Derek Richard Thomas of a “persistent pattern” of “insane emotional abuse” before their 2024 split, according to Us Weekly. The filings emerged as the former couple battle over custody and visitation rights for their daughter, Louetta. Willis alleged Thomas’ behavior became increasingly “erratic and bizarre” after Louetta’s birth in April 2023. “I was constantly trying to keep the peace and walk on eggshells,” she claimed, adding that Thomas would launch into “prolonged circular verbal attacks” lasting “over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis.” She also alleged he became paranoid that she and her mother were “plotting to take Louetta away from him.” Willis said the environment left Louetta “traumatized” and “crying a lot,” and asked the court to deny Thomas overnight visits without further evaluation. Thomas denied the allegations, saying, “I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form.” His lawyer has been contacted for additional comment.
A suspected Ebola patient has been quarantined in the heart of mainland Europe. Officials in Austria said the man was showing symptoms of Bundibugyo, the current strain of the lethal virus, after returning from Uganda. They are being transported from Urfahr-Umgebung in Upper Austria to the capital, Vienna, and are reported by the Daily Mail to be in stable condition. Contact tracing procedures have been launched by authorities. “Yesterday, a person from the Urfahr-Umgebung district was admitted to the hospital for inpatient evaluation due to symptoms of illness,” the official said on Thursday. “Since the person returned from Uganda on Monday—a country currently affected by the ongoing Ebola outbreak—they were isolated and treated in accordance with medical guidelines.” Bundibugyo kills up to 50 percent of the people who catch it, and there is no vaccine. Africa, particularly the DRC and Uganda, continues to be affected by the virus, with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control saying, “On 26 May, the Ministry of Health in DRC reported a total of 121 confirmed cases (including 17 deaths) and 1,077 suspected cases (including 238 deaths).”
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
Pope Leo XIV rushed to help a man who fainted at Wednesday’s General Audience at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. A video shows the pope walking down the steps of St. Peter’s Square toward a man sitting in a chair, surrounded by others. The man was later identified as Father Diego Semeraro, a priest from Puglia who traveled to Rome with his brother, Father Franco Semeraro, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Father Franco’s ordination. Father Franco reported that after standing in the sun for three hours, his brother felt faint and collapsed. Pope Leo XIV was the first to approach the men and offer help. The men were moved by the pope’s offer of help, which Father Franco described as extraordinary. Father Diego received a handshake and a rosary from the pope. He was later examined in the emergency room and is experiencing no related health issues.
Newly obtained GPS data has prompted investigators to relaunch the search for a Michigan woman who vanished during a nighttime boat trip in the Bahamas, with forensic evidence contradicting her husband’s account of events. A U.S. official familiar with the investigation told CBS News that GPS data extracted from one of Brian Hooker’s electronic devices shows his movements do not align with what he told investigators. The device was tracked out on the water, stopping in the Sea of Abaco before returning, giving investigators a more precise location to search for the body of Lynette Hooker, who disappeared on April 4. Brian Hooker told authorities his wife fell from their eight-foot dinghy during a nighttime ride and was swept away along with the boat keys, leaving him unable to restart the engine and forcing him to paddle for hours before reaching shore. He has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime. Investigators are now seeking permission from the Bahamas to send a dive team into its territorial waters. Coast Guard investigators have also asked Lynette’s family to provide DNA. The couple’s sailboat, the Soulmate, was seized earlier this month, with investigators also examining whether an infrared camera aboard the vessel contains relevant evidence. Brian Hooker’s whereabouts are unknown.
One million Americans have ditched the new-car market since the decade began, driven off by sky-high prices, punishing interest rates, and pricey fuel, according to a new report. Before 2020, the U.S. was shifting roughly 17 million vehicles annually. Analysts now expect no more than 16 million this year, with the average price now near $50,000, the Wall Street Journal reported. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are deepening the squeeze, with Ford alone swallowing around $2 billion in tariff costs last year. The exodus has blindsided an industry that long assumed sales would rebound to pre-pandemic levels, the paper reported. “This is a real threat to the whole industry,” Volvo chief commercial officer Erik Severinson told the newspaper, warning the slump exposed “something more fundamental which is wrong in the general economy.” The Journal says many buyers are clinging to their old motors, with the typical U.S. car now hitting a record age of around 13 years.
A top doctor re-hired by the Donald Trump administration on a $324,000-a-year salary despite being mired in a sex, drug, and gun scandal has now been accused of inflating his résumé, a PunchUp investigation has found. Dr. Alexander Eastman, a Department of Homeland Security physician, was removed as Customs and Border Protection’s acting chief medical officer in December 2024 and placed on paid leave amid whistleblower-led probes that found he drank while armed and tried to improperly obtain narcotics, as PunchUp, the Beast’s sister investigations Substack, first reported last week. He is also accused of sexually harassing several women, which he denies. Now PunchUp reports that Eastman appears to have padded credentials across biographies, speeches, and promotional material, some of which falsely claimed he was an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel and a Dallas Fire-Rescue assistant medical director. “It is classic Eastman—puff it, stretch it, hope nobody checks,” one former colleague said. His lawyer, Dan Schwager, blamed a PR agency and “AI hallucinations” for some of the errors. Schwager said only two minor policy violations were substantiated during his workplace investigation.
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As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.
Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.
Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.
The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.
The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.
A former Real Housewives of Orange County star has been accused of sharing revenge porn and could face jail time if convicted. Kelly Dodd, 50, who left the show in 2021, is alleged by prosecutors to have “unlawfully and intentionally” shared footage of an unnamed woman masturbating, without the woman’s consent. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors claim Dodd shared the footage in August last year, after she and the woman had agreed to keep it private. Prosecutors also claim that the footage was taken without the unnamed woman’s consent at a moment when she had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The incident, the lawyers claim, has caused the alleged victim significant emotional distress. They also say that, at a similar time, Dodd made threats against the other woman’s property, family, and physical well-being. She is also facing a battery charge against a separate unnamed woman from June last year, TMZ reports. Dodd now faces three misdemeanor charges and possible jail time. The Daily Beast has reached out to Dodd’s representative for comment.
A Florida man is suing a cruise line after claiming to have suffered horrific burns from scorching his feet on a pool deck that was “unreasonably and dangerously hot.” Jorge Luis Alverio Nunez wants $5 million from Carnival after just 20 steps across the deck allegedly left the soles of his feet with second-degree burns during a trip he took on the line’s Magic vessel last May. “While a passenger may reasonably expect an interior deck surface exposed to sunlight to become warm, [Nunez] could not reasonably anticipate that the deck surface had reached temperatures capable of causing severe second-degree burns within seconds of ordinary contact,” his complaint reads. It adds that Carnival had apparently been aware of the overheating issue as early as 2014, and claims at least 25 other guests have suffered similar injuries over the past seven years. A spokesman for the cruise line said the company “does not comment on pending litigation.”