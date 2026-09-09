Trump Loses It at ‘Unhappy’ Kaitlan Collins in Unhinged Post

Donald Trump launched a personal attack on Tuesday against one of his favorite media targets: CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

In his latest criticism, the 80-year-old president took issue with an unspecified panel discussion that Collins moderated.

“Very dumb and unhappy Fake News CNN ‘reporter,’ Kaitlan Collins (really low ratings, also!), had a panel where discussions were all FICTION AND LIES. You would think that CNN, which is suffering terribly in the TV Ratings, would get rid of their 3rd rate ‘anchors,’ and try to bring credibility back to their once storied network. It is fading FAST!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's latest personal attack on Collins. Truth Social

Collins’ latest panel on The Source occurred Monday night, in which the topic of discussion was the Trump administration struggling to address Americans’ affordability concerns.

Trump’s post is yet another attack against Collins, who he has said should “smile” more.

The CNN anchor, 34, has remained above the fray amid Trump’s public comments.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.