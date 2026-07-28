Kaitlan Collins Reveals ‘Most Surprising’ Part of Trump Bomb

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins told Jon Stewart that she’s listened to “pretty much all” of Trump’s speeches for a decade—but his bombing during Friday’s White House Correspondents Dinner was different than others.

The host, who was honored with the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure at the Dinner for her coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 2025 visit to the Oval Office, appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart on Monday, where she revealed that she found the silence during his attempted quips the “most surprising.”

Kaitlan Collins on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Comedy Central

“The room was filled with a lot of his staffers, his cabinet, his allies, Republicans in Congress,” she said, and yet, “It was so quiet in the room during the president’s remarks.”

Several outlets reported that Trump’s hour-long speech at the Waldorf Astoria was met with “stunned silence” rather than laughs, as is the goal at the annual event.

A panel on CNN’s State of the Union, which included a Republican congressman and a former Trump administration aide, all agreed that the speech had bombed—and hard.

Kaitlan Collins and Wolf Blitzer at the WHCD. Instagram

Stewart also ripped the performance on his Daily Show, telling viewers, “He has lived so long in a magical world of his own creation, curated for his comfort and positive reinforcement. He’s the ultimate snowflake, rewarded with unearned participation trophy laughs.”

Among Trump’s jokes during his remarks, he repeatedly insulted Collins and her award, rambling to the crowd, “I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn’t get the award, it was a fake. But I didn’t mind. I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake, there’s no question about it.”

He then attempted to roast the reporter for her appearance by comparing her to transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, who became a MAGA target after her partnership with Bud Light in 2023.

Dylan Mulvaney became a MAGA target after partnering with Bud Light. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” Trump said. “But then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.”

Collins told Stewart that she wasn’t at all surprised that Trump attacked her during his speech. “In the room, I think... I was not surprised when he insulted me,” she said. “That happens pretty regularly inside the Oval Office. This is just a bigger venue where it was happening.”

Mulvaney hit back in a video posted to Instagram, telling her followers, “It seems to me that I might be like the one that got away for these men. Like, I am permanently burned into their retinas. I am microchipped into their minds.”

She added, “Maybe being publicly mocked and criticized by this administration is actually like the greatest compliment of all. Because it puts me in the company of some of the most brilliant, empathetic people in our world today.”

Trump has made insulting Collins a reguarly part of their interactions. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

As for Collins’ own personal reaction to Trump’s comments, she said it’s most beneficial to the public to keep the focus on what the president is deflecting from when he responds that way.

“I just think in those moments, it‘s important to put the reminder back on the work, and the question and the non-answers we get,” she told Stewart. “It’s not really about me and I don’t want it to be about my reaction. I think if you let it become about that, then it becomes a back-and-forth between the two of us.”