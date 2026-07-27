Dylan Mulvaney Fires Back at Trump’s Kaitlan Collins Diss

Broadway actress and transgender advocate Dylan Mulvaney has clapped back at President Donald Trump over his “diss track” aimed at her.

Trump, 80, mentioned Mulvaney, 29, four times during his Friday night speech at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The president, who was attempting to make jokes throughout his speech, compared CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins with Mulvaney in what appeared to be a transphobic gibe.

Dylan Mulvaney has dedicated a new video to President Trump. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” Trump said on Friday. “But then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.”

In 2023, Mulvaney’s deal with the beer company prompted a conservative backlash and calls for a boycott of the product.

Mulvaney posted a four-minute video to her social media on Sunday where she said she was “incredibly honored to be compared” to Collins in any way.

She then mentioned Trump bringing up the Bud Light controversy, saying, “I’ve been kind of flying under the radar, keeping up a pretty low profile, just like doing my little musicals, singing, dancing, and yet I am still his topic of conversation all these years later.”

Dylan Mulvaney has clapped back at President Trump. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Referencing Katy Perry’s 2010 nostalgic ballad about lost love, “The One That Got Away,” Mulvaney said, “It seems to me that I might be like the one that got away for these men. Like, I am permanently burned into their retinas. I am microchipped into their minds.”

The actress admitted that when she first heard “that the president put me on his diss track, I was like, well, ‘That’s not good’.”

However, she realized, “Maybe I shouldn’t want to be professionally supported by an administration that doesn’t personally support me or so many others in this country.”

Trump has regularly claimed that Democrats wanted “transgender for all,” and invented a new word he uses often, “mutilization,” about gender-affirming surgery. He and his administration are also obsessed with trans athletes and with trans people using bathrooms.

Kaitlan Collins and Wolf Blitzer at the WHCD Instagram

Mulvaney added, “Maybe being publicly mocked and criticized by this administration is actually like the greatest compliment of all. Because it puts me in the company of some of the most brilliant, empathetic people in our world today.”

“Why is it so important to them that I don’t find success?” she asked, adding that she has a “freedom” that her haters “will never have the privilege to experience.”

However, Mulvaney said people like Trump don’t want her sharing her freedom, “because it would mean young people realizing that if someone like me can be themselves and find success and freedom, then they can find success and freedom for themselves too.”

A sign disparaging Bud Light beer on a country road on April 21, 2023, in Arco, Idaho. Natalie Behring/Getty Images

After suggesting ways to help the trans and non-binary community, Mulvaney also thanked Trump “for reminding me that I am more powerful than I even knew.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

While Trump’s joke at Mulvaney’s expense fell flat on Friday, on Sunday, the president doubled down and used AI to doctor an image that put Collins, 34, on Mulvaney’s body.

The original image of Mulvaney came from a 2023 video in which she promoted Bud Light while donning an Aubrey Hepburn-inspired outfit.

President Trump posted this AI-generated image of Kaitlan Collins on Sunday. Donald Trump on Truth Social [AI-generated image]

It was part of an unhinged Truth Social posting spree of AI slop that filled his feed.

Collins took the higher ground, posting a series of photos after Friday’s dinner that included a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

She added in her post: “The second best part of last night’s White House Correspondents Dinner was receiving an award from my friend and mentor, @wolfblitzer. The first was reminding everyone why the First Amendment—and asking uncomfortable questions that people in power don’t like—matters.”