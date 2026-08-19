Trump Makes Nice With One-Time Enemy in Shocking Reunion

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney-turned-critic, is set to interview the president.

Portions of the interview will air Thursday night on a radio show Cohen is hosting, with additional parts airing Sunday on 77 WABC radio in New York, MS NOW reported. Cohen later confirmed the interview in a social media post.

Cohen, 59, once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump. But that relationship fell apart in 2018, when Cohen was prosecuted and pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations for making hush money payments to women on Trump’s behalf.

Cohen, who attended the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, suggested he would move out of the country for his own safety if Trump won the election. Vincent Alban/REUTERS

“I regret doing things for him that I should not have,” Cohen testified during his trial, in which Todd Blanche, the current attorney general, was Trump’s defense lawyer. “To keep the loyalty and to do the things that he asked me to do, I violated my moral compass.”

Trump posted on social media that August: “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

Cohen was given a three-year prison sentence, which he completed in November 2021.

Cohen also sued the Trump Organization in 2019 over allegedly not reimbursing his legal fees. That matter was settled in July 2023. A few months prior, Trump countersued, but dropped it that October.

Trump, 80, was convicted in the 2024 hush money case involving Stormy Daniels, during which Cohen was a key witness for the prosecution. He escaped any prison time after winning re-election.

Cohen, who previously called Trump a “con man” and a “cheat,” has apparently managed to get along with the president again, despite having suggested he would move out of the country for his own safety if Trump won in 2024.

“We rekindled our relationship because of a shared experience of betrayal,” Cohen told 77 WABC. “It’s really all about betrayal.”

Cohen blamed “the left.”

“For years, the left, they embraced me as their ultimate weapon against [Trump], but loyalty on that side of the aisle is completely transactional,” he said last month on WABC’s “Cats & Cosby” talk show.

Cohen previously claimed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Attorney General Letitia James “pressured and coerced” his testimony in each of their cases against Trump. Additionally, Cohen said he never saw Trump interact with Jeffrey Epstein, the dead sex offender.

Cohen's 2024 testimony led to Trump's unaminous conviction on felony charges relating to hush money payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

“Those two things shattered [the left’s] narrative,” Cohen said. “And the far left, they literally went on this absolute war path... Literally driving days of malicious, defamatory headlines against me, attacking my social media posts.”

Cohen added: “The president knew exactly what it felt like to be at the center of that kind of partisan target practice.”

“I actually texted the president. I thanked him. Expressed my sincere hope that this long, exhausting feud between the two of us could finally end,” he said.