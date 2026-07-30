Humiliated Trump Melts Down at His Own SCOTUS Justices

Donald Trump is still whining about his major losses at the Supreme Court this year.

The president melted down Wednesday over the consequences of the court’s rulings that struck down his tariffs and his attempt to end birthright citizenship.

“Does anybody have any idea how much Money and Prestige the United States Supreme Court has cost our Nation with their negative Rulings on Birthright Citizenship and TARIFFS? The answer, TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS!” wrote the 80-year-old, who has been known to fudge the numbers to his advantage.

In both 6-3 decisions that went against the White House, two justices he nominated to the court ruled against him, adding to his aggravation.

Trump insisted the Supreme Court had cost the country "trillions" of dollars. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about where Trump pulled the “trillions and trillions” figure.

Trump’s whining is the latest in a series of missives against the court. Regarding the birthright citizenship case, which saw the president attend oral arguments and then leave partway through, Trump has said he plans on requesting a rehearing because the court’s ruling was “absolutely insane.”

Two of Trump's nominees ruled against the government on tariffs and birthright citizenship. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

After its February ruling on tariffs, Trump called the court a “disgrace to our nation,” “fools,” “lapdogs for the RINOs and radical left Democrats,” “very unpatriotic,” and even “disloyal to the Constitution.”

Trump then put 10 percent tariffs across the board, as opposed to the “reciprocal” ones he announced last April, which the court said were illegal. Now, he is looking to use a different justification to apply higher rates.

Meanwhile, the federal government has so far paid back $81 billion in tariffs to companies that imported goods into the U.S.

Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the 6-3 majority to overturn Trump’s tariffs earlier this year. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump also put pressure on the court by singling out Amy Coney Barrett, as he has done before. Barrett voted to strike down his tariffs and to reject his attempt to stop birthright citizenship.

Trump made another attack on Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

Trump reshared a conservative commentator’s post claiming that Barrett “is clearly terrified of the left.” Barrett, according to a chart that could not immediately be verified, has voted “with the conservative position” less frequently after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.