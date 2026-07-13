Trump Promotes Right-Wing Host’s Wild Foul-Mouthed Demand

President Donald Trump amplified the ravings of a conservative commentator who called for the deportation of his political enemies.

On Sunday night, the 80-year-old shared a video to Truth Social posted by MAGA loudmouth Michael Savage titled ‘DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM MUST BE CRIMINALIZED; LEADERS DEPORTED.’

Donald Trump/Truth Social

In the 49-minute, expletive-laden rant in which Savage calls his enemies “b-----ds” eight times, the 84-year-old rips into New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “smirking b-----d” and likening him to Cambodian dictator Pol Pot.

Detailing Pol Pot’s crimes, which saw the deaths of millions in Cambodia’s “Killing Fields,” Savage says that “this is exactly what Mamdani and the democratic socialists will do to you,” in reference to free programs Mamdani has launched since taking office, including free childcare for municipal workers.

“These are hardcore communist b-----ds who must be stopped, criminalized, and deported,” Savage said. “We will fall if they are not deported.”

Savage railed against democratic socialists and called for people like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to be deported. Michael Savage

“I don’t give a sh-t what the Supreme Court says!” he continued. “I don’t give an F what The New York Times says! Decriminalize the Democrat Socialist Party and deport them now, before you lose your freedom and your life.”

Savage, whose real name is Michael Weiner, is an author, commentator and former radio host who hosts Savage Nation on Newsmax. In 2009, he was permanently banned from entering the U.K. for “seeking to provoke others to serious criminal acts and fostering hatred.”

Trump himself has ramped up his warnings about the threat posed by communists since a number of democratic socialist candidates won Democratic primaries last month ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Two of those candidates, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, are members of the Democratic Socialists of America, like Mamdani, and were endorsed by the mayor ahead of their primaries.

Congressional candidate Claire Valdez, Congressional candidate Brad Lander, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier raise their hands during a Get Out the Vote rally last month. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The president has issued several warnings against communism this month, arguing that the Democrats have ceded control of their party to communists.

“I would often say in Speeches, and otherwise, America will never be a Socialist Country, and I was 100% correct, the Dumocrats skipped Socialism, and went all the way down to Communism,” he wrote on July 11. “AMERICA WILL NEVER BE A COMMUNIST COUNTRY!”

A minute later, he followed it with, “The Radical Left Lunatics, often referred to as Dumocrats, have lost control of their Party.”

“They are being led by loud and unattractive people who have totally lost their way. Hopefully, they will fight back, and not let this sick, Communist ideology, take over America!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

On July 3, he criticized the Communist Party—a left-wing party distinct from the Democratic Party, which it regularly criticizes—writing on Truth Social that “the Communist Party is made up of Illegal Immigrants, Criminals, and Everybody That Doesn’t Want to Work!”

The president’s posts prompted the Communist Party USA to issue a statement condemning his remarks and clarifying that no Democrats currently in or running for Congress are members of the party.

“I don’t know any Democratic candidate for Congress that’s a member of the Communist Party,” party co-chair Joe Sims said. “I’m also unaware of any member of Congress that’s a member, though I wish there were.”

Trump also railed against communism in his Fourth of July address, repeatedly calling it a “cancer” and declaring that “America will never be a communist country.” Last month, he said that communism was “very easy to sell” and that he thought he could be “the greatest communist in history.”

Trump’s post comes less than a year after he welcomed Mamdani to the Oval Office for a surprisingly friendly meeting in which he, among other things, gave permission for the mayor-elect to call him a despot.

After Mamdani was asked by a reporter about his use of the term to describe Trump, as well as describing himself as the president’s worst nightmare, Trump shrugged off the insult.

“I’ve been called much worse than a despot,” Trump said. “It’s not that insulting.” After Mamdani began explaining his use of the word ‘fascist‘ to describe Trump, the president cut in, waving it away.