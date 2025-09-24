Trump Rages at Kimmel’s Defiant Comeback By Threatening ABC

President Donald Trump has taken to social media to complain about Disney’s decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the comedian’s first show since the late-night program was indefinitely suspended last week.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.“

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution,” he continued.

He added, referring to his lawsuit against ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, “I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

Truth Social

Kimmel’s show was originally suspended by ABC after Trump-appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr appeared on right-wing commentator Benny Johnson’s podcast and threatened to revoke the network’s license in response to jokes Kimmel had made about the Republican response to Charlie Kirk’s death.

The move triggered a significant backlash, drawing criticism not just from the left but from conservatives concerned about the free speech implications of a government agency attempting to stifle a comedian’s speech.

After several days, Disney, ABC’s parent company, walked back their decision and announced Kimmel would return to his regular late-night slot on Tuesday.