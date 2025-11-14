Trump Rewards Failed ‘Nazi’ Nominee With New Top Job

President Donald Trump has handed Paul Ingrassia, whose nomination to lead a government watchdog crashed in the Senate after his alleged racist texts were leaked, a new job in his administration.

Ingrassia, 30, withdrew his nomination to lead the Office of Special Counsel last month when GOP senators revolted over leaked group chat messages in which he allegedly used racial slurs and bragged about having a “Nazi streak.”

Despite the messages, Ingrassia kept his post as the White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security.

On Thursday, Ingrassia told colleagues in an email that he is leaving to become deputy general counsel at the General Services Administration, according to Politico.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

The lawyer, who was admitted to the New York bar last year, said that Trump had called him into his office on Wednesday evening and offered him the job at the agency, which manages the federal government’s buildings and real estate.

A White House official confirmed the move to Politico, telling the outlet that Ingrassia “is a very helpful addition to GSA and will successfully execute President Trump’s America First policies.”

A spokesperson for GSA told Politico, “We look forward to having Paul Ingrassia’s legal talents help advance the GSA mission and the President’s priorities.”

Just days before Ingrassia was set to appear at his Senate confirmation hearing in October, Politico revealed a string of vile group chat messages Ingrassia allegedly sent in 2023 and 2024.

The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

He allegedly texted, “I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it.” One of the people in the group chat told Politico that Ingrassia’s comment was not taken as a joke and drew pushback from others.

In January 2024, Ingrassia allegedly wrote, “MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs.”

During a discussion on why some Republicans believe Democrats portray Black Americans as victims, he allegedly texted, “Blacks behave that way because that’s their natural state … You can’t change them.”

Even before President Donald Trump gave Paul Ingrassia a new job in his administration, questions had arisen about why Ingrassia had kept his job as White House liason after the texting scandal. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

In a previous statement to the Daily Beast, Ingrassia’s lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, questioned the authenticity of the texts.

“Even if the texts are authentic, they clearly read as self-deprecating and satirical humor making fun of the fact that liberals outlandishly and routinely call MAGA supporters ‘Nazis,’” Paltzik wrote. “In reality, Mr. Ingrassia has incredible support from the Jewish community because Jews know that Mr. Ingrassia is the furthest thing from a Nazi.”

He added, “In this age of AI, authentication of allegedly leaked messages, which could be outright falsehoods, doctored, or manipulated, or lacking critical context, is extremely difficult.”

But top Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader John Thune, came out against Ingrassia following Politico’s expose. Ingrassia withdrew his nomination two days before the hearing.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on Ingrassia’s alleged text messages.

He has since filed a $150 million lawsuit against Politico and reporter Daniel Lippman over another article from the outlet that revealed he was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint in July that had since been withdrawn.

ANNOUNCEMENT: I have just filed a $150,000,000 defamation lawsuit against Politico and Daniel Lippman.



Very proud of all the hard work done by my absolutely incredible legal team - the Truth will finally come out, and Justice will be served! pic.twitter.com/4xuYn0qdfC — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) October 28, 2025