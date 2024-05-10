Trump Says Barron Sometimes Gives Him Political Advice

Days after announcing Barron Trump will be a Florida delegate at the RNC this year, Donald Trump revealed that the 18-year-old has a taste for politics and sometimes gives him advice on decisions.

Of course, comments about Barron’s political aptitude came second to his hulking stature and good looks, which Trump made sure to mention first. But, speaking on a Pennsylvania talk radio station, Trump made clear there’s much praise for Barron to go around.

“He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great student. And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny,” Trump told the radio show Kayal and Company.

He added that the soon-to-be high school graduate likes to weigh in on policy decisions.

“He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” Trump continued.

The itch to be involved in politics certainly runs in the Trump family: Barron will serve alongside his siblings Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany as they dutifully elect their father to be the Republican Party’s standard-bearer at the Milwaukee conference in July.

Before that, though, he’ll graduate high school on May 17, a ceremony that Trump is scheduled to attend. He even got court permission to skip his trial and support his youngest, such is his pride for Barron.

Unfortunately for the politics-loving youngest son, Trump probably won’t stick around for long—he’s got a fundraising dinner scheduled in Minnesota later that same night.