Donald Trump Self-Soothes After D.C. Parade Flop With Navy Show

The U.S. Navy has gone all out to impress Donald Trump with a show of military might after he was reportedly disappointed with June’s 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that doubled as his 79th birthday party.

The president attended the extravagant military event on Sunday despite the government being shut down. The celebration in Norfolk, Virginia marked the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.

The Army’s event in Washington, D.C. on June 14 was overshadowed by “No Kings” protests that took place across the country attended by millions. The military anniversary event cost taxpayers $30 million, with footage of “lackluster” soldiers marching out of step going viral.

U.S. President Donald Trump observes a demonstration from the deck of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on October 5, 2025. Alex Wong/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump was caught on camera resting her eyes during the procession, while crowd figures were less than impressive.

In August, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was planning a do-over parade to make up for June’s disappointing event, hoping the Navy could pull off a “shimmering spectacle with seacraft.”

Trump finally got the wish he didn’t receive for his birthday on Sunday, with the Navy giving the president and the First Lady a personalized show of force with a fighter jet sporting “President Donald J. Trump ‘45-47’” printed on it.

First Lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump embrace in Virginia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The pair witnessed a military demonstration while they stood on the deck of the USS George H. W. Bush super carrier, where Navy destroyers fired missiles and shells into the Atlantic Ocean while Navy SEALs dropped from helicopters.

“I was just given a display with the wonderful first lady, the likes of which I think few people have ever seen before,” Trump bragged to an audience of 10,000 sailors. “The display of strength was absolutely incredible.”

NAVY 1!



President @realDonaldTrump makes an announcement on USSS George H.W. Bush 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WqMVLvREXg — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) October 5, 2025

Navy planes flew overhead Trump as he started his rambling 45 minute speech, with sailors chanting “USA! USA!”

During his lengthy speech, Trump forgot the name of one of his own books, in which he claimed that he flagged Osama bin Laden as a potential problem.

First Lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump speak with people aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“In the book, I wrote, whatever the hell the title, I can’t tell you, but I can tell you there’s a page in there devoted to the fact that I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden, and I didn’t like it, and you got to take care of him,” Trump stated.

He also praised disgraced former White House physician Ronny Jackson who claimed he was healthier than former presidents Obama and Bush.

“At a press conference, they asked [Jackson], ‘Who’s in the best shape? Who’s the healthiest? Who’s the strongest? Who’s the best physical specimen of the three?’ He said, ‘That’s easy: President Donald Trump,” Trump said, adding, ‘I love this guy.’”