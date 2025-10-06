Donald Trump Stops Bashing Democrats to Shout Out Tacky Renovations

Donald Trump used his latest gaudy White House addition to deflect a question about job losses from the federal government shutdown, although not before trying to blame them on the Democrats.

Trump landed back in Washington after Sunday’s U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary event in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was given a personalized show of force with a fighter jet sporting “President Donald J. Trump ‘45-47’” printed on it.

Fielding questions from reporters, Trump did his best to distance himself from the shutdown, which began on Oct. 1. He said government employees were being fired “and it’s all because of the Democrats.”

Donald Trump distracts reporters with his latest White House renovation. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“The Democrats are causing a loss of a lot of jobs,“ Trump said. ”It’s their shutdown, it’s not our shutdown, it’s their shutdown.”

When he was asked a follow-up question, Trump quickly changed the subject, raising one hand to block off the reporter before pointing with the other towards the West Wing Colonnade.

“I hope everybody likes the Presidential Walk of Fame,” Trump said. “Do you know that? Have you seen...? It’s beautiful, isn’t it? Presidential Walk of Fame.”

The 79-year-old president then thanked the Navy before walking off without taking any more questions.

Framed portraits of President Donald Trump flank a image of former President Joe Biden's signature and an autopen along "The Presidential Walk of Fame" on the wall of the colonnade outside of the Oval Office at the White House on October 5, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Presidential Walk of Fame was unveiled last month, featuring portraits of all the U.S. leaders in history—except for President Joe Biden, who is represented by a photo of an autopen.

Trump claimed Biden used the mechanical device to sign presidential documents.

As well as all the portraits having gold frames, Trump has now added gold ornaments on the Walk of Fame wall to amp up the bling factor.

The renovation-fixated Trump has already had the iconic Rose Garden lawn paved over and is in the process of having a 90,000 square foot ballroom constructed.

In his rambling speech at the Navy celebrations on Sunday, Trump also managed to reference the UFC event the president has locked in to take place at the White House next year.

The portraits of US presidents are seen outside the Oval Office, except former President Joe Biden, whose portrait is an autopen copy, in Washington D.C., United States on September 25, 2025. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

He bragged about securing the soccer World Cup and the Olympics for the United States, noting, “Can you believe? All of it. In my first term, I was the one that got the Olympics. I was the one that got the World Cup.”

“But you know what’s the most important? Two hundred and fifty years [of the Navy] is the most important. Above World Cup, above Olympics, but we got them all coming. And in June 14th, next year, we’re gonna have a big UFC fight at the White House. Right at the White House, on the grounds of the White House.”

June 14, 2026, will also be Trump’s 80th birthday.