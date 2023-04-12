Donald Trump Sues Michael Cohen for Blabbing About Stormy Daniels
VENGEANCE IS MINE
Seeking revenge against his former lawyer for airing all his dirty laundry, indicted former President Donald Trump on Wednesday sued his one-time fixer, Michael Cohen for more than $500 million. The 32-page lawsuit, filed in South Florida federal court, aims to punish Cohen for violating a confidentiality agreement by divulging secrets about their attorney-client relationship when he wrote memoirs full of salacious details—and subsequently became the star witness for the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal case against the ex-president. Cohen has told the world all about the way Trump allegedly used him to quietly pay off porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an extramarital affair, claims that led a New York County jury to criminally indict Trump last month for faking business records. The lawsuit claims that Cohen should have abided by the attorney-client rules and nondisclosure agreement, even though Cohen has been disbarred and several of Trump’s infamous ironclad hush deals are now being scrutinized by judges as improper.