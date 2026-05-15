Trump Thirsts After Xi’s Ballroom in Gushing Suck-Up Post

A jealous Donald Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ballroom in a suck-up post following the Beijing summit.

While flying back from China, the 79-year-old president whined that “China has a Ballroom, and so should the U.S.A”—while suggesting a deadline for his own $400 million vanity project at the White House.

“It’s under construction, ahead of schedule, and will be the finest facility of its kind anywhere in the U.S.A. Thank you for all the support I have been given in getting this project going. Scheduled opening will be around September of 2028,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump’s post featured a photo of him alongside Xi, adding: “The man I am walking with is President Xi, of China, one of the World’s Great Leaders!”

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump’s final day of his trip to Beijing included a visit to the Zhongnanhai, a highly secretive walled-off compound used by China’s ruling Communist Party.

As noted by CNN, after walking through the site’s gardens, Trump and Xi posed in a room that was once used for ballroom dancing when China’s rulers first used the compound.

After a brief respite during the crunch talks with Xi, Trump resumed obsessing over his ballroom project, which he demolished the East Wing of the White House to make room for.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that Trump likes to unwind in the evening by calling a division president from D.C.-based construction firm Clark Construction, who works out of a trailer on the White House grounds, into the Oval Office to provide updates.

“His version of a bourbon is construction,” a person familiar with Trump’s relaxation routine told the Post.

Donald Trump argues he has sufficient authorization to demolish parts of the White House to build his $400 million ballroom. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Trump’s infatuation with getting his ballroom built intensified in the wake of the assassination attempt against him at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 25.

Just hours after the attack was foiled, the president held a press conference to suggest that the 90,000-square-foot ballroom is necessary to provide security for future high-profile events and galas.

While Trump says private donors would fund the $400 million ballroom, Senate Republicans are also seeking a mammoth $1 billion taxpayer-funded reconciliation package to pay for “above-ground and below-ground” security for the project.

In a previous unhinged Truth Social post, the president also tried to justify the ballooning costs of the ballroom, which doubled from the original $200 million estimate.

“The original price was 200 Million Dollars, the double sized, highest quality completed project will be something less than 400 Million Dollars. It will be magnificent, safe, and secure!” Trump posted on May 6.