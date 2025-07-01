Trump Threatens to Feed Elon to the ‘Monster’ He Created

Oliver Gibson, a retired NFL defensive tackle who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died. He was 53. Born and raised in Romeoville, Illinois, Gibson rose to prominence playing high school football, and was even named USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year in 1989. He went on to play college football at the University of Notre Dame before being drafted by the Steelers in 1995. He played nine seasons in the NFL, four with the Steelers and five with the Bengals. Gibson then briefly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills before officially retiring in 2004. After retiring, Gibson returned to his hometown in 2014 to serve as head football coach at his former high school. Several of Gibson’s former teammates, including former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson and former Arizona Cardinals tight end Oscar McBride, who played with Gibson at Notre Dame, shared the news of his death on social media. Gibson’s cause of death has not been revealed.
Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has just dished on all her cosmetic procedures after a British doctor speculated about the plastic surgeries she may have undergone. To mark the Keeping Up With the Kardashian cast member’s 41st birthday, London medical professional Jonny Betteridge posted to Instagram a clip where he compared photos roughly 15 years apart to show “just how much she’s changed,” reeling off a list of likely surgeries that included a brow lift, eyelid enhancements, nose job, lip filler, a face and neck lift, and a chin implant. Khloé was quick to set the record straight in the comments section, writing that she’s “always been very open in the past” and that she has, to date, had a nose job, laser hair removal, botox and sculptra, laser skin tightening, “salmon sperm” facials and threads placed underneath her chin and neck, in addition to losing roughly 80 pounds. “In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors,” she added. Khloé’s comment came after her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, separately revealed in TikTok comments specific details of her breast augmentation.
Trump Threatens to Feed Elon to the ‘Monster’ He Created
Donald Trump says he may have to feed Elon Musk to the “monster” the Tesla CEO helped create. The president was speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday when he was asked about his veiled threats to deport Musk following the South African tech tycoon’s renewed attacks against his spending proposals. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know, DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” Trump replied, referring to the cost-cutting initiative headed up by Musk until two months ago. The president added “Elon is very upset” because the White House plans to abandon Joe Biden’s push for more electric cars on the road, before rambling on about how apparently, nobody wants to drive them anyway. “I want to have maybe gasoline, maybe electric, maybe a hybrid, maybe someday a hydrogen car,” he said, swiftly adding a few parting thoughts on the danger of these non-existent vehicles. “The hydrogen cars, when they blow up, it’s serious,” Trump reflected. “They find you five blocks away. It’s not good.”
Sen. Thom Tillis has revealed why he blew kisses towards a camera on the Senate floor after he refused to back President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, caused confusion online when he was spotted waving and blowing kisses towards a C-SPAN camera. Trump raged at Tillis after he opposed the bill, but the 64-year-old insists his gesture towards the camera wasn’t a defiant political act, just a cute message to his family. After an online commentator asked on X “who asked” Tillis to do it, he replied: “My grandbabies, after they asked ‘What if Papa misses all the days’ of our family vacation.” Some commentators regarded the gesture as Tillis waving goodbye to politics, especially since the senator—who has served in Congress for a decade—announced he would not seek re-election. This came after he was flamed by Trump for opposing the bill. Tillis said independent thinkers in Washington, D.C., had become “an endangered species,” with the president labeling him “a talker and complainer” in response.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has been asked to remove 200 National Guard troops from policing protests in Los Angeles and deploy them to the California wildfire unit, according to the Associated Press. Gen. Gregory Guillot—the military commander in charge of the 4,000 troops Trump deployed to L.A. to respond to protests against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement—made the request, saying the troops were needed to fight wildfires. Trump has been locked in a legal battle to keep the troops in L.A. On June 20, a U.S. appeals court ruled that Trump could retain control of the deployed troops over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom says that the National Guard’s wildfire-fighting unit, Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, is understaffed due to the L.A. deployment; the office of the governor published a memo claiming that the L.A. deployment further strains a firefighting force that was weakened by Trump’s cuts to the U.S. Forest Service. California’s peak wildfire season started this month, with more than 2,300 wildfires reported by CAL FIRE Director Joe Tyler.
Bryan Kohberger, the former Ph.D student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, has reportedly agreed to a plea deal that will hand him four consecutive life sentences. According to a letter sent to the family members of the four victims—Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin—Kohberger will not face the threat of the death penalty in exchange for his guilty plea, according to ABC News. The plea covers all four counts of first-degree murder, as well as a burglary charge which will add 10 years to his sentence. A source also confirmed the deal to CNN, as well as Shannon Gray, attorney for family of victim Kaylee Goncalves. Kohberger had been set to face a jury within the next two months, with jury selection originally slated to begin on August 4th. Earlier Monday, Kohberger’s attorneys entered a motion to Judge Steven Hippler objecting to certain details of the jury questionnaire. Now, sentencing could take place as early as July. A Facebook page run by the family of Kaylee Goncalves responded immediately to the news with the following message: “We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us.” Kohberger is expected to formally enter his guilty plea at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The Daily Beast has contacted Kohberger’s attorneys for comment.
The identities of the two Idaho firefighters killed by a sniper in a horror ambush have been released. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Frank Harwood, 42, and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, were fatally shot after responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on Sunday afternoon. Morrison had been a firefighter for more than 28 years, Harwood for 17 years. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Way told CNN he would remember Harwood as a “natural leader”. He added, “His shift is obviously devastated because they lost their North Star. He was he was truly an example of what people should be in a leadership role and he really exemplified that.” Dave Tysdal, 47, an engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, remains in a critical condition after being shot in the ambush. Coeur d’Alene Fire Chief Tom Grief shared a statement from Tysdal’s family, saying “he is able to open his eyes and the two surgeries have gone well.” Chief Way said the local community was “shaken” but focussed on the families of the fallen and injured. “We’re wrapping our arms around them, and at the same time focussing on our firefighters that were on the scene and survived and had to see this horrific incident unfold.” The suspect in the crime, 20-year-old Wess Roley, died on the scene.
The Parent Trap’s Lisa Ann Walter is open to doing a reboot of the beloved ‘90s flick under one strict condition. Speaking to People magazine in an interview published Monday, the actress, who starred in the film as Chessy, revealed that she would only return for a reboot if Nancy Meyers returned to write and direct it as well. “One-hundred percent if Nancy Meyers wrote it,” Walter confessed. Alongside Meyers, Walter also disclosed that her co-stars Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid would need to return for the reboot as well, and noted that it would have to tastefully address Natasha Richardson’s death. “Dennis [Quaid] has said that he doesn’t think it’s doable without Natasha, and I understand that,” Walter said. Richardson played Lohan’s mother in the film, Elizabeth James. “The movie—it’s a kids’ story, but it’s a love story. So to have a love story that involves that grief, that sadness—if it was written beautifully, maybe it’s doable,” Walter continued.
NFL star Tom Brady and Hollywood blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney were seen dancing together until 2 a.m. at the star-studded Bezos-Sanchez wedding. A source reportedly told The Daily Mail that she was “the most sought-after person” at the wedding. Sweeney, 27, who turned heads from the moment she arrived at the notorious Venice wedding, was also seen chatting with the football all-star at the Gritti Palace hotel bar, according to TMZ. The pair was spotted strolling around Venice together on Saturday, along with newly single actor Orlando Bloom. Some fans posted their disbelief on X: “You cannot be the greatest QB of all time be rich, famous, handsome and also get Sydney Sweeney,” one wrote. Sweeney told The Times that she parted ways with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year. Brady, 47, divorced his wife Gisele Bündchen in 2022, and little is known about his romantic life since then beyond a rumored fling with model Irina Shayk. Sweeney gained wide recognition for her roles in HBO’s The White Lotus and Euphoria, in which Sweeney plays a popular girl who has an affair with a star quarterback. If Sweeney and Brady’s relationship materializes, it could be a prophecy fulfilled.
Legendary bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman has been hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue. The famed macho man, who won the Mr. Olympia competition eight years in a row from 1998 to 2005, had been scheduled to attend an event in England this week. In a statement posted to his Instagram, Coleman’s family said that “he is currently receiving expert medical care and continues to show incredible strength and resilience.” Coleman emerged from obscurity to become one of the most acclaimed bodybuilders of all time, dropping signature catch phrases such as “light weight, baby!” and “ain’t nothing but a peanut!” During his prime, Coleman ate around 6,000 calories per day—a dizzying mix of chicken breast, steak, egg whites, and other protein-rich staples. However, he has undergone more than a dozen surgeries since 2007 and lost the ability to walk without a walker. Fans responded to his hospitalization with an outpouring of support, with many noting that his recovery will be “nothing but a peanut.”