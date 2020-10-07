Trump Wasn’t Getting Tested for COVID Every Day Before He Caught It: NYT
WHY NOT?
President Donald Trump was not being tested for COVID-19 every day before he contracted the virus, despite the White House giving the impression that he was, The New York Times reports. The reasoning behind the lack of testing was unclear, and questions remain about whether he had been tested before the Sept. 29 presidential debate. The commander in chief announced that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus in the early hours of Friday morning and was rushed to Walter Reed Hospital later that day, though he has since returned to the White House. His aides continue to test positive for the virus, with adviser Stephen Miller being the latest after testing positive Tuesday. In all, 14 White House staff members have tested positive.