Trump Weaponization Goon Reveals Bondi Likes Him Because He’s a ‘Lunatic and Wildman’

Donald Trump’s “weaponization” goon bragged about being a “lunatic” during a bizarre interview on an obscure YouTube channel almost nobody watches.

Ed Martin—the U.S. pardon attorney installed by Trump to work under Attorney General Pam Bondi—has helped enact the president’s mass clemency push for “alternate electors.”

Speaking on The Jesse Kelly Show on Thursday, Martin described the 2020 election as the “most fraudulent ever” and promised that prosecutions would follow for those who had criminalized Trump’s supporters.

He also revealed that Bondi, 59, admired his “wild man” qualities—and that she urges him to “keep going.”

Martin, 55, told the host: “It’s gonna be accountability in the courts with prosecutions. It’s gonna be accountability in the public arena with what I call name-and-shame, where these people are known for all time. There will be a record of who these people are.

“Attorney General Bondi has been fearless and encouraging me—like she knows I’m a lunatic, like a wildman. So, and she’s, she’s ‘Keep going, keep going.’ So we we’re gonna get there.

“You can hear it, I hope in my voice. I get up every day. I’m running towards this fight.”

The Jesse Kelly Show, a daily conservative chat program carried by Premiere Networks and distributed by iHeart, bills itself as “unfiltered and unapologetic… from history to politics to pizza.” It calls its eponymous 44-year-old host “the greatest mind of the 21st century.”

The public doesn’t appear to agree. At the time of publication the clip had amassed a grand total of 68 views in 10 hours, on a channel with fewer than 1,000 subscribers.

Last Sunday, Trump issued a late-night proclamation pardoning 77 allies tied to the fake-electors scheme, including former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Many on the list had backed schemes to submit slates of fake electors from battleground states to challenge Joe Biden’s victory in Washington, D.C. The decision to grant them federal pardons was largely symbolic because most exposure was at the state level. But the gesture appealed to Trump’s base and could aid his bid to rewrite history on the 2020 election, Politico suggested.

The White House and Justice Department have framed the pardons as “national reconciliation,” while critics call them part of a broader weaponization of justice under Trump’s second term.

Martin’s elevation has come after the ouster of career officials and the pardon office’s politicization. He shared the list beneath his May pledge: “No MAGA left behind.”

In his interview with Kelly, Martin claimed that mail ballots and voting machines were “problematic,” adding: “We’re gonna find [2020] was… the most fraudulent thing we’ve ever seen… in America.”

He also alleged that Special Counsel Jack Smith used a nationwide “conspiracy” theory to “stop Trump” by coordinating with local prosecutors—claims at odds with prosecutors’ public filings.