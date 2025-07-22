Trump’s Birthday Card to Epstein Made Jon Stewart ‘Throw Up in My Own Mouth’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From stunning picture quality to space-saving designs, modern flatscreen TVs check nearly every box—except one: sound quality. Despite all their premium features, the built-in audio often leaves much to be desired. Fortunately, you can fix this. The Polk’s Signa Series sound bars deliver cinematic audio that puts you in the center of the action, whether you’re streaming the newest season of high-stakes kitchen chaos, binge-watching your comfort series, or watching the game. The Signa S4 is Polk Audio’s premier offering. Setup takes seconds—simply plug the included HDMI cord into your TV and voilà. The subwoofer connects automatically on start-up and can be conveniently placed nearly anywhere in the room. It has eleven tiny speaker units—called drivers—to deliver a lifelike listening experience.

Polk SIGNA S4 with Dolby Atmos See At Polk Audio

Tired of cranking the volume to hear dialogue during quiet scenes? The S4 uses Polk’s VoiceAdjust technology that lets you raise the volume of the dialogue only, making speech clearer without affecting the rest of the soundtrack. Plus, the soundbar has specialized modes for when you’re watching movies, listening to music, or doing a late-night binge session. For example, the Night Mode lowers the bass while boosting VoiceAdjust so you can hear every word, without raising the volume. If you’re ready to give your TV set-up a major upgrade, look no further than Polk’s S4 soundbar.