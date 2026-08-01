Trump’s Blonde Companion, 34, Spotted on Camp David Trip

President Donald Trump’s doting executive assistant, Natalie Harp, accompanied the president Friday to and from Camp David, where his Cabinet members gushed over his supposed accomplishments.

Harp, 34, was all smiles at Maryland’s Hagerstown Regional Airport, about 20 miles from the typically discreet presidential retreat, that—according to Trump—saw its first televised Cabinet meeting.

Harp has been known to follow Trump around and show him positive stories and social media posts. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Harp, who has been described as being at Trump’s beck and call for social media posting and searching for positive stories about the president, was clutching two laptops and two phones. A travel bag was over her other shoulder.

After the Camp David meeting, Trump and Harp were in the air again. Later, she was spotted deboarding Air Force One in New Jersey, this time holding a pair of laptops and a grand total of four phones. Trump is spending the weekend at his Bedminster golf club, as the war in Iran, which he had said would last four to five weeks, heads into its sixth month.

Harp is with Trump this weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. AARON SCHWARTZ/AFP via Getty Images

Harp, a former One America News Network host whom Trump named executive assistant on his first day back in the White House, is apparently crazy about him.

“You are all that matters to me,” she once wrote in a letter to the president, New York Times White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reported in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

Trump, in turn, has boasted to staffers that Harp will “never leave” him.

Harp’s apparent infatuation with the president—which sparked security concerns within the Secret Service—was reportedly due in part to how Harp’s homeschooling parents taught her about “American exceptionalism,” her estranged brother, Preston, told the Daily Beast.

“She thinks that the whitewashing of history is actually a ‘correction,’ like Trump,” he said. “My sister and I were raised to believe in U.S. exceptionalism from childhood through high school, and that is exactly what Trump embodies.”

Harp is all smiles as she visits a D.C. golf course with Trump. Harp's brother says she has an "unhealthy" obsession with him. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

After being homeschooled, Harp graduated from San Diego’s Point Loma Nazarene University, a private college affiliated with Church of the Nazarene, an evangelical Christian denomination. She then got an MBA from Liberty University, a private evangelical university in Virginia.

Preston, 38, also told the Daily Beast that his sister’s bond with Trump had to do with her difficult relationship with their father, who died by suicide in July 2020.