Trump’s Blonde Companion, 34, Turns Up at FIFA Event

Donald Trump’s ever-present 34-year-old companion turned up at a FIFA event in New York City on Friday, beaming at her boss from the front of the audience.

The president’s executive assistant, Natalie Harp, was snapped by Reuters on Friday as she flashed a grin during a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

FIFA reception at Trump Tower. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump took center stage at the event, which hosted some 300 guests, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Late last year, Infantino awarded the president a first-ever, newly created FIFA Peace Prize, just weeks before Trump launched his military strikes on Iran, which continue to this day.

In remarks at his midtown high-rise on Friday, Trump said he looked forward to the U.S. hosting another World Cup, but next time without Canada or Mexico.

Harp, a conservative former television host, has increasingly popped up alongside the president at several high-profile events. On Wednesday, she was photographed in Pennsylvania behind Trump, who traveled there to attend a defense roundtable. She has been described as “totally devoted” to the president.

Harp often follows the elderly president around with a printer to show him laudatory stories and social media posts about him, and conducts internet searches at his request. For this reason, she is widely known as his “human printer.”

She reportedly also has a hand in drafting some of the president’s Truth Social posts on Trump’s account.

Natalie Harp makes the scene. OANN

She and Trump gush about one another.

The president has praised Harp as one of his “most loyal aides,” and has reportedly told White House staffers that she was “the only one who loved him as much as his wife and kids.”

All ”of you will go off and make money,” he told his other staffers, according to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. “She’ll never leave me.”

Harp has written to Trump in a personal note: “You are all that matters to me,” according to Regime Change. Swan has described some of Harp’s notes to the president as “odd” and “intimate.”