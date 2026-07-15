Trump’s Blonde Companion, 34, Returns to His Side

Donald Trump’s “human printer” was spotted dutifully accompanying him to Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Natalie Harp, 34, was among those who followed the president out of Marine One upon his arrival in the Keystone state for a defense roundtable. The former One America News Network host trailed Trump’s bodyman, Walt Nauta, and was then followed by special assistant Margo Martin.

Trump shakes hands as Harp deboards after their arrival in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. OANN

The nature of Harp’s relationship to Trump, 80, has come into clearer view over the last few months. She has been known to follow him around with a printer to show him stories and social media posts, and she conducts internet searches at his request—sometimes to try to refute Cabinet members who tell him what he doesn’t want to hear. Truth Social posts from Trump’s account are sometimes partly her doing.

Harp is all smiles as she visits a D.C. golf course with Trump. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Trump biographer Michael Wolff has said that Harp’s proximity to the president shows that she has considerable influence.

“Everything that he reads is funneled through Natalie Harp because she’s the human printer,” Wolff said on the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

“The stuff that she prints out is this laudatory stuff. Anything laudatory, she’s searching for at all times and then giving to the president,” Wolff said. “Other things that will cause him ire—actually, that would be her agenda. So things that cause her ire—that will also cause the president ire—that goes to him.”

Harp’s fondness for Trump has resulted in her writing him personal letters. “You are all that matters to me,” she wrote in one, according to Wolff and New York Times White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

A former host at right-wing news network One America News, Harp has since risen through the ranks to become Trump’s favorite personal assistant. Curtis Means/via REUTERS

Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, was perplexed by such adulation. “Where am I?” she asked herself, according to Haberman and Swan, authors of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

Harp’s estranged brother, Preston, said she was having a “very unhealthy” relationship with Trump.

“She’s just like his fan club,” he told the Daily Mail.

Harp later told the Daily Beast that his sister was taught about “American exceptionalism” by their homeschooling parents, and that’s why she fell in with MAGA.

“She thinks that the whitewashing of history is actually a ‘correction,’ like Trump,” he said. “My sister and I were raised to believe in U.S. exceptionalism from childhood through high school, and that is exactly what Trump embodies.”