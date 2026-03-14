Trump’s Chatty Habit Is Sowing ‘Out of Control’ Chaos

Call him, beep him if you want to reach him—that’s how easy it’s been for an ever-widening circle of journalists hoping to hear directly from the president.

President Donald Trump, 79, has given an unprecedented amount of access to reporters by indiscriminately answering phone calls to his personal cell—but that open line of communication has sown chaos in the White House, according to insiders.

A report in The Atlantic, published on Saturday, found that Trump’s old-school habit of answering the phone has created a cutthroat market for his number. One anonymous administration official said that the calls were getting “out of control.”

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One while holding his cellphone at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, May 30, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Reporters, world leaders, lobbyists, and countless others have been vying for scoops and influence, raising concerns among White House officials who aren’t able to push back.

“He enjoys it,” an anonymous White House official told The Atlantic. “He knows how to handle the press.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 05: Donald Trump talks on the phone in the McLaren garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Clive Mason/Getty Images

The president’s phone will light up with notifications from a bevy of unknown numbers during meetings. He has given reporters a number of scoops, each one of which unleashes a new wave of calls hoping to also catch Trump in an idle, chatty moment.

Trump has answered dozens of calls from ABC News, Axios, CBS News, CNN, The Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph, Fox News, MS NOW, NBC News, The New York Times, the New York Post, Politico, The Times of Israel, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and more. He has even been getting phoned by independent writers who publish on Substack.

In response to this report, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast that Trump is the “most transparent and accessible president in history.”

“The press can’t get enough of Trump, and they know it,” she continued. It was the same statement his administration provided to the Atlantic.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone at the 18th green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 07, 2024 in Doral, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Journalists have been offering to trade high-profile contacts for Trump’s phone number. With the Trump administration becoming more restrictive in its press conferences, phone calls with the president have become the most effective way to get off-the-cuff information. His responses can lack context or accuracy, frustrating some officials.

“You are talking to someone on the fly, who is yip-yapping or chitchatting,” one official told The Atlantic.

Indeed, the president’s phone conversations have caused confusion. He called into Fox Radio following the appointment of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom the U.S. and Israel killed with air strikes on Feb. 28. Trump admitted that he was unsure if the new leader was dead or alive.

“I think he’s damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form,” Trump told Fox Radio host Brian Kilmeade.

Donald Trump talks on the phone. Clive Mason/Getty Images

CEOs, crypto bros, and other interest groups have been jockeying for the president’s number, too. They have offered big bucks for access to the president. Officials have expressed concern that Trump may be susceptible to bad information and bad actors. Others worry that these people will simply waste his time.